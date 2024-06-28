Grilling this July 4th? Propane Refills, Safety Checks at U-Haul

PHOENIX, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® wants everyone's Fourth of July barbecue to go off without a hitch.

That means having your grill ready to fire with propane from your neighborhood U-Haul facility, where certified technicians will be performing free inspections and qualification checks on propane tanks to ensure safe holiday celebrations. U-Haul is offering free safety checks at more than 1,180 stores.

Propane sales typically spike prior to July 4, one of the busiest grilling days of the year. In anticipation of holiday gatherings, U-Haul encourages customers to make sure their propane cylinders are filled and in good condition to by visiting the nearest U-Haul location where propane is sold.

To celebrate 40 years as a propane retailer, U-Haul has expanded its free tank safety inspections to include free dust caps and plugs and fresh tank sleeves.

"U-Haul takes propane safety seriously," noted Scott Johnson, U-Haul Propane manager. "We want people to enjoy their holiday without worrying about their tank safety. All types of customers rely on U-Haul for high-quality products and a safe experience. U-Haul certified propane technicians are available to check the qualification date on each cylinder, examine the valve for leaks, and inspect the tank for dents, cracks, gouges and rust."

Johnson estimates that as many as 40 million propane tanks are sold in the U.S. each year, many of which lapse in routine checks and cannot legally be filled without inspection and requalification for safety purposes.

Propane tanks are qualified for 12 years from the original manufactured date, which is typically stamped on the tank collar or foot. If qualification has lapsed, customers have two options:

Visit a propane company to have the tank requalified if it passes inspection. That can cost about $25, and requalification lasts five years.





Purchase a new 20-pound BBQ tank with a fuel gauge that is qualified for 12 years, and is available at U-Haul stores for $49.95 .

U-Haul utilizes the S.T.E.P. program (Safety, Training, Equipment and Promotion) to deliver propane safely, cleanly and conveniently. The U-Haul propane certification program for Team Members, and the U-Haul propane website promoting consumer safety tips and education information, all align with the Propane Education Research Council (PERC).

Along with strict safety training standards, U-Haul deploys an online service request system that connects U-Haul centers to propane vendors to report any equipment issues and to ensure there is propane available daily and safe to dispense. The S.T.E.P. program gives U-Haul the edge in safely and effectively meeting customer demand.

"When handled correctly, propane is a safe and efficient energy source," Johnson said. "We have over 6,000 certified Team Members who are trained to identify any issues with the cylinders and dispense the cleaning-burning gas safely at low prices. We empower each customer to take advantage of the free inspections before they open the grill and start celebrating."

Propane is the focus of several U-Haul sustainability initiatives. The Company continues to grow its propane locations to service alternative-fuel vehicles, and champions products like the 5-pound refillable propane cylinder and appliance adapters, a safer and more responsible option to disposable tanks. Find more information on ecofriendly practices at uhaul.com/about/sustainability.

