GRILLiT Inc. Announces the signing of an LOI to merge with Primior

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRILLiT Inc. (OTC PINK: GRLT) and PRIMIOR Inc. ("Primior") are excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to merge the assets of GRILLiT Inc with the private equity real estate investment firm Primior.

The merger is intended to create a diversified holding company in the business of creating value for shareholders through investing in and acquiring businesses that are innovative, have a responsible approach to risk management, and offer tangible solutions to global challenges.

These are the principles that Primior Inc. was founded upon and match the vision of GRILLiT. Both parties, Primior Inc. & GRILLiT Inc. believe that merging will provide the strength and resources to execute an aggressive growth strategy. This merger further supports the transformation of GRILLiT into a multi-dimensional business that participates in real estate financings, corporate spin-outs, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, and early-stage financings.

The merger will allow GRILLiT to add significant business expertise and management from the team at Primior in real estate investments, tokenization, blockchain technology, as well as access to greater resources to fuel acquisitions and product development.

"This strategic shift marks a pivotal moment for GRILLiT," said Greg Mitchell, CEO of GRILLiT. "I was impressed by the execution and expansion that Primior has successfully done since 2012 as they embrace innovation, diversification, and future technology that will provide a fresh outlook for our future."

The LOI outlines the key terms of the proposed merger, which values Primior at 30M and is expected to close in the late 3rd Quarter of 2024.

About Primior

Primior is an innovative real estate private equity investment firm established in 2012, headquartered in Newport Beach. It manages over $1 billion in assets through direct investments, partnerships, and providing advisory services to clients.

About GRILLiT Inc.

GRILLiT is undergoing a comprehensive brand redesign to reflect our evolution into a diversified holding company and move beyond traditional brick and mortar retail locations and launch new products using the latest technology that demonstrates its commitment to developing a strong business strategy in industries with sustainable revenue streams while tapping into the real estate development markets.

Press Release Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," and "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners, and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE GRILLiT Inc.