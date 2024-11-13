Grillo's Pickles and PopUp Bagels Celebrate National Pickle Day With a Perfectly Pickled, Limited Availability Cream Cheese

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grillo's Pickles , the all-natural, always fresh, refrigerated pickle brand, is teaming up with PopUp Bagels , the beloved "Not Famous, but Known" bagel and schmear shop, to launch an exclusive Pickle de Gallo Schmear. The limited edition collaboration will be available beginning November 13, in celebration of National Pickle Day on November 14.

This collaboration brings together two cult-favorite brands for a perfectly pickled product that will tantalize the taste buds and make anyone a pickle lover. Pickle de Gallo Schmear combines the crisp texture and zesty taste of Grillo's garden fresh Pickle de Gallo with the smooth, creaminess of PopUp Bagels' traditional schmear, for a spread that will satisfy - no matter how you schmear.

"Grillo's fans are always trying new ways to incorporate our pickles into their favorite meals, and breakfast bagels are no exception," said Eddie Andre, VP of Branding at Grillo's Pickles. "We're stoked to be able to offer pickle fans a delicious, new way to use our top-selling Pickle de Gallo with this PopUp Bagels collab."

"Outside-of-the-box collaborations like these are central to our approach of offering fresh, fun and seasonal schmears," said Adam Goldberg, Founder at PopUp Bagels. "We're so excited to partner with Grillo's to bring our customers an unexpected spread that brings the classic, garden fresh Grillo's flavor to your favorite breakfast."

PopUp Bagels' Pickle de Gallo Schmear made with Grillo's Pickles will debut exclusively at all PopUp Bagels locations within New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, beginning Wednesday, November 13, through Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Eager fans can guarantee their batch for this exciting collaboration by pre-ordering beginning Sunday, November 10 at www.PopupBagels.com .

ABOUT GRILLO'S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips , wholes , spears and Pickle de Gallo . For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com and check out the Grillo's Instagram page.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

Founded in the heart of a pandemic in Adam Goldberg's kitchen, PopUp Bagels began as a simple mission fueled by passion and dedication—to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, just the essence of simplicity... crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size and an ideal proportion of seeds.

What started in a small kitchen quickly evolved into a culinary sensation, winning over locals' taste buds and hearts, as well as winning Brooklyn's BagelFest Best Bagel award two years in a row. Today, PopUp Bagels is a name that spans several neighborhoods, including five towns in Connecticut, its most known location in Greenwich Village, NYC, and now the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, with exciting new locations to come next. Our brand extends further with seasonal locations in East Hampton, Palm Beach, Wellesley and beyond.

As we continue to expand, our dedication to bagel-making allows more people to experience our simple yet distinct offerings. Our bagels are served fresh from the oven, hot and whole - and we do not make sandwiches. Loyal fans love to grip, rip and dip right on the street, or bagels can be taken home or to the park to enjoy it in endless ways. For more information on our story and locations, check out PopUp Bagels on Instagram or our website , where every bagel crafted is a testament to this commitment to perfection.

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles