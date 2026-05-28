Grillo's Pickles and PopUp Bagels Reunite to Launch First-Ever Hot Pickle Butter - Hurry, It's Here for Two Weeks Only!

Who: Grillo's Pickles and PopUp Bagels are back together for a new collab

Grillo's Pickles and PopUp Bagels are back together for a new collab What: The two are launching Grillo's Hot Pickle Butter

The two are launching When: The first-of-its-kind creation will be available from May 28, 2026 to June 10, 2026

The first-of-its-kind creation will be available from May 28, 2026 to June 10, 2026 Where: Find Grillo's Hot Pickle Butter exclusively at PopUp Bagels locations nationwide, while supplies last each day

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaboration fans couldn't get enough of – between Grillo's Pickles, the pickle company known for changing the pickle game, and PopUp Bagels, the beloved "Not famous but known" bagel and schmear shop – is making a triumphant return. The duo is back and butter than ever as they go where they've never gone before: a limited-edition butter made with Grillo's Pickles. Chill out and eat Hot Pickle Butter.

Get it while it's hot! The limited-edition butter will debut exclusively at all PopUp Bagels from May 28, 2026 through June 10, 2026. It's available while supplies last each day and will only be in stores for two weeks!

"We're pumped to reunite with a brand that, like us, has a loyal following and hear what both our passionate fans have to say about our latest creation," said Mark Luker, Chief Commercial Officer at Grillo's Pickles.

The Grillo's Hot Pickle Butter builds on the success of Pickle de Gallo Schmear, the collaboration the two previously cooked up when they've joined forces over the past two years. And it opens the door to a whole new world of possibilities for how Grillo's Pickles and PopUp Bagels can come together to spread a breakfast shockwave throughout the country.

"At this point, Grillo's is one of those brands we'll keep coming back to," said Adam Goldberg, founder of PopUp Bagels. "A great bagel with a great pickle just works. Both brands take familiar things people already love and push them somewhere louder, bolder, and a little unexpected. Hot Pickle Butter felt like the obvious next move."

The Grillo's Pickles Hot Chips featured in the limited-edition butter are just like the brand's OG pickle chips, but with added fresh habanero and jalapeño pepper in each jar for the right amount of heat. Like all Grillo's snacks, they're made with simple, garden-fresh ingredients (no artificial anything) and cold-pickled for maximum crunch. They're the perfect addition to butter from PopUp Bagels, which is known for no frills and using the essence of simplicity.

For more information, visit Grillos.com and PopUpBagels.com.

About Grillo's Pickles:

Grillo's Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles. All Grillo's Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you've been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo's expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand.

With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo's has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo's is more than just a pickle—it's a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo's has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people. For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles and PopUp Bagels