GRILLO'S PICKLES CELEBRATES OPENING OF NEW PLANT IN BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, INDIANA WITH RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY

The 155,000 square-foot-facility will increase and centralize the brand's pickle production while creating up to 150 new job opportunities in Bartholomew County

Key Facts:

Who: Grillo's Pickles, a subsidiary of Irresistible Foods Group

Grillo's Pickles, a subsidiary of Irresistible Foods Group What: The beloved pickle maker celebrated the grand opening of a new 155,000-square-foot production facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announced it is looking to fill more than 40 jobs

The beloved pickle maker celebrated the grand opening of a new 155,000-square-foot production facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announced it is looking to fill more than 40 jobs When: The grand opening celebration took place on July 27, 2026 and the company is now hiring

The grand opening celebration took place on July 27, 2026 and the company is now hiring Where: The new plant is located at 10990 Hubler Drive, Taylorsville, IN 47280

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grillo's Pickles, maker of pickles that are packed, shipped and sold refrigerated using a century-old family recipe and no artificial preservatives, celebrated the grand opening of its newest plant in Taylorsville, Indiana with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday.

The celebration featured remarks from Irresistible Foods Group President John Linehan, Grillo's Pickles President & CEO Adam Kaufman and more.

From left, Dustin Etchison (Grillo's Pickles Indiana General Manager), John Linehan (IFG President & Board Director), Bill Russell (Grillo's Pickles Chief Operating Officer), Adam Kaufman (Grillo's Pickles President & CEO) and Mark Taira (King's Hawaiian CEO) celebrate the grand opening of the new Grillo's Pickles production facility in Bartholomew County, Indiana.

During the ceremony, speakers discussed how the new facility will ultimately create 150 new jobs in Bartholomew County. Among the more than 40 jobs Grillo's is still looking to fill, open positions range from entry level to director level and include Maintenance Mechanic, Maintenance Technician, Director of Engineering and more.

"This facility represents a major milestone for Grillo's Pickles as demand for our refrigerated pickles continues to grow nationally," said Adam Kaufman, President & CEO at Grillo's Pickles. "This investment will help us fulfill demand without compromising quality or freshness, which is a non-negotiable for us. We're grateful for the local support that made this possible, and we're excited to become a valued member of this vibrant community.

Grillo's Pickles has experienced substantial growth over the past several years. This new facility is an important step for the company's expansion as a central production site will allow Grillo's Pickles to scale operations and meet current demand while positioning the brand for future growth.

Those interested in job opportunities at the new plant can learn more at Grillos.com/careers. For more information about Grillo's products, visit Grillos.com and follow Grillo's Pickles (@grillospickles) on social media.

About Grillo's Pickles:

Grillo's Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles. All Grillo's Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you've been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo's expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo's has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo's is more than just a pickle—it's a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo's has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people. For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles