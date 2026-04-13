A Crisp New Collaboration Brings the 'Spear in a Beer' Bar Classic to Life in a New Limited-Edition Brew

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the country's cult-favorite brands are making the "spear in a beer" dive bar classic ritual a portable reality. Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo's Pickles have joined forces to drop a limited-edition PBR x Grillo's Pickle Beer, transitioning Grillo's classic pickle from a garnish to the main event.

PABST BLUE RIBBON AND GRILLO’S PICKLES DEBUT NEW PICKLE BEER

Clocking in at 4.7% ABV, this grab it while you can collaboration delivers a bright, tangy profile that balances the maltiness of PBR's classic lager with the crisp, dill-forward punch that tastes unmistakably Grillo's. It's an easy-drinking, sessionable and refreshing brew that serves as the ultimate sidekick for the summer nights ahead, from the backyard to the beach. It's here for your good times — not a long time! Get it while it's cold.

"I don't think the founder of Pabst saw this one coming. But somewhere along the line, someone put a pickle in a beer and never looked back," said Rachel Keeton, Pabst Sr. Brand Director. "We're taking that ritual and making it official with Grillo's. It's exactly as good as it sounds."

"We've been working on this collab for quite some time, and we're pumped to see it come to life," said Mark Luker, Grillo's Chief Commercial Officer. "PBR has been a great partner, and this collaboration delivers a crisp, refreshing blend of both brands. We're excited for beer and pickle lovers to try it!"

The collaboration will also extend to the racetrack. On April 21, Grillo's and PBR will unveil a co-branded paint scheme for a car in the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, creating a bold, high-visibility moment that showcases the partnership.

PBR x Grillo's Pickle Beer will be available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Food Lion, Total Wine & More, GoPuff, KwikTrip and other retailers, starting on May 4, while supplies last.

For more information, follow Pabst Blue Ribbon (@pabstblueribbon) and Grillo's Pickles (@grillospickles) on social media.

About Grillo's Pickles:

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact [email protected]

About Pabst Brewing Company:

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America. Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst is one of America's largest privately held brewing companies. For more information, please visit pabst.com.

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles