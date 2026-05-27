Back By Popular Demand: Get Pickled Head to Toe with Snacks and NEW Pickle Slides at the Grillo's Pickles Bodega on the Lower East Side

Event Details:

The Grillo's pop-up experience is open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. EDT every day from Friday, June 5 through Thursday, June 20 at 2 Rivington Street

Find limited-time bites and merch only available at the pop-up, including the debut of Pickle Slides, available while supplies last

The pop-up also features a lineup of menu collaborations with New York City fave restaurants and bars, as well as a pickle food tour around the Lower East Side with the chance to win special prizes

Pickle lovers can follow @grillospickles for updates

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Grillo's Pickles Bodega is heading to New York City this June as the brand's pickle pop-up returns to the Lower East Side – and, this time, you can leave pickled head to toe! Find Grillo's chillin with limited-time bites and merch you can't get anywhere else at 2 Rivington Street between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day from Friday, June 5 through Thursday, June 20.

Pickle Slides are currently available exclusively at the Grillo’s Pickles Bodega.

Regulars and first-time visitors alike are welcome to come chill, whether you're looking for the perfect snack, meal or even fit. In fact, right when it feels like Grillo's has pickled everything, now they've gotten to shoes with the launch of the world's first pickle slides! Available beginning June 12 and only at this Lower East Side bodega, Grillo's Pickle Slides are the latest in fresh footwear for the true Grillo's super fan. A limited run is available at $75 per pair, while supplies last.

Plus, visitors will enjoy returning favorites such as Grillo's Pickles Grapes, Carrots, Red Onions, Green Tomatoes and Hot Peppers, as well as brand new creations like fresh merch, including an apron by Hedley & Bennett on June 10. And don't miss special collaborations with New York City faves over the course of the pop-up.

Other New York Favorites Coming to the Pop-Up to Collaborate with Grillo's:

June 5: Pickle Smash Burger with Bucky's Burger

June 6: Classic Sandwich with Hot Pickles with Alidoro

June 7: Bagels and Pickle Butter with PopUp Bagels

June 11: Pickle Grilled Cheese and Pickle Cocktails with Ray's Bar

June 14: Chopped Cheese with Pickles with Brown Bag Sandwich Co.

June 20: Lineup of Hot Dogs with Pickles with DM Dinners

"We're excited to get back to the Lower East Side for the fourth consecutive Grillo's pop-up," said Mark Luker, Chief Commercial Officer at Grillo's Pickles. "Over the past few years, the neighborhood, our local partners and fans have been really good to us, and we're grateful to be back."

The fun doesn't stop at 2 Rivington Street. The metro card may be dead, but the Pickle Card is alive and well. Make sure to grab one at the pop-up, while supplies last, because Grillo's is inviting pickle people on a punch card scavenger hunt with other nearby spots.

Six Stop Quest Around the Lower East Side:

If you hit up all six of these spots with your Grillo's Pickles Punch Card and try the LTO at each, you can come back to redeem gift cards for Grillo's merch on a first come, first served basis. As if that's not enough incentive to hurry back soon, free pickle rides await.

"The pop-up is designed to feel like the embodiment of our brand," Luker added. "It's a way for people to literally step into the world we're building. This year, we're inviting everyone to step into the fridge, complete with a brand new Pickle Slide, punch card food tour, specialty pickled veggies and exclusive merch. More than anything, we want people to come by, experience the good vibes and have fun."

For more information about Grillo's products, visit Grillos.com and follow Grillo's Pickles (@grillospickles) on social media.

About Grillo's Pickles:

Grillo's Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles. All Grillo's Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you've been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo's expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo's has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo's is more than just a pickle—it's a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo's has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people. For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles