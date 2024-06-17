Grillo's Pickles Presents PICKLED: 100 Pickle-Centric Recipes to Change Your Life

Including recipes from innovative chef and friend of Grillo's, Raphael Jacob Khutorsky (Chef Raph), this cookbook covers the many delicious ways you can satisfy your pickle cravings at home and elevate your culinary game, including special recipes for brine, tips on canning and innovative ways to build pickles into your favorite meals, snacks, and cocktails. With recipes like Devilish Eggs, Pickle Brine Spatchcock Chicken, and a boozy Pickleback Slush, PICKLED is an ode to the beloved and mighty pickle.

"We are stoked to be releasing this special pickle-inspired cookbook with Abrams," says Eddie Andre, VP of Branding at Grillo's Pickles. "Chef Raph spent a lot of time creating these unique recipes that we know pickle lovers and foodies will love and we hope this cookbook becomes a new staple in people's kitchens."

Grillo's Pickles Presents PICKLED: 100 Recipes to Brine, Fry, and Eat is available to pre-order for $29.99 at your closest bookstore and on Amazon before its nationwide release on July 16. For more information about Grillo's visit www.GrillosPickles.com or on Instagram at @GrillosPickles #grillospickles.

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips , wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo . For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact [email protected] .

About Raphael Jacob Khutorsky (Chef Raph)

Born in New York City to immigrant parents, Raphael Jacob Khutorsky grew up in Northern New Jersey surrounded by two hardworking parents and his grandmother, Baba Z, who taught him how to cook classic Eastern European dishes as a child. Over the next six years, Raph worked at some of the best restaurants in the country, from Rich Table and Quince in San Francisco to Gramercy Tavern and Marea in New York City. He began cooking for private clients and teamed up with his brother to launch Something Good Hospitality, a full-service culinary event agency. Raph has become a sought-after chef in the New York restaurant pop-up scene, and in 2023, Raph opened his first concept restaurant in New York City's East Village, a stomping ground for elevated cuisine and fresh concepts.

About Abrams

Founded in 1949, ABRAMS was the first company in the United States to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. The company continues to publish critically acclaimed and bestselling works in the areas of art, photography, cooking, craft, comics, interior and garden design, entertainment, fashion, and popular culture as well as narrative nonfiction and new works of fiction for adults; children's books ranging from middle grade to young adult fiction to picture books to board books. ABRAMS creates and distributes brilliantly designed books with the highest production values under the following imprints: Abrams; Abrams ComicArts; Megascope; Surely Books; Abrams Image; Abrams Press; The Overlook Press; Cernunnos; Cameron + Company; Abrams Books for Young Readers; Amulet Books; Abrams Appleseed; and Magic Cat. ABRAMS also distributes books for Booth-Clibborn Editions, Alain Ducasse Édition, Èditions de La Martiniére, Editions BPI, Global Golf Group, Lucky Spool, Milky Way Picture Books, The Museum of Modern Art, SelfMadeHero, Tate Publishing, V&A Publishing, and The Vendome Press.

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles