GrillSpec™ Multifunctional Grill Tools Are Ideal for Outdoor Cooking at Home or on the Go

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do more with less when you BBQ with GrillSpec™ multifunctional grill tools. Saving space and time, the tools include the Tomahaük Ultimate Sauce Delivery System and the Viper Grill Utility Knife. Attach the Mop Brush to the Tomahaük to baste large proteins like full racks of ribs. You can use the attached ladle to pour sauce over the mop as you baste. And you can easily refill the ladle with your included sauce cup. Switch the Mop Brush out for a Boar Bristle brush to expertly baste medium-sized proteins and use the Silicone Brush for smaller proteins and thicker sauces. Furthermore, there's the Viper high-carbon stainless steel knife. It has a chef knife on one side for cutting proteins, fruits, and veggies. Moreover, on the other side, the serrated bread knife is perfect for slicing baguettes, rolls, and loaves. It even has a turning fork on the tip! Finally, the integrated bottle opener tops it all off.

GrillSpec™ products are the perfect companion for outdoor cooking- in your backyard, at the beach, or camping out on the trail. Meet the Viper Grill Utility Knife and the Tomahaük Ultimate Sauce Delivery System. Chef Phillip Dell | Chopped TV Champion, World BBQ Champion, uses GrillSpec products at home and on the competitive circuit.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY:

Available for purchase now for December/January delivery from Kickstarter.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/grillspec/grillspec-multifunctional-tools-for-kitchen-and-grill

TOMAHAÜK

Ultimate Sauce Delivery System

Level Up Your Grill Game with the Tomahaük by GrillSpec™

BASTING TOOL FEATURES (4 tools in 1)

Large basting spoon

Silicone Brush

Natural Boar Bristle Brush

Cotton Mop

Removable handle for compact storage

SAUCE BOWL FEATURES

Holds 40 oz (1 Liter) of sauce or rub

Large and small pour spouts

Liquid measurements are embossed on inside of cup

Handle can be held standard grip or over the ﬁngers like a painter's cup

A notched channel in the sauce cup allows the Tomahauk to rest securely in the bowl

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Heat resistant Food Grade materials

Dishwasher safe

Includes a stainless-steel bottle opener

VIPER

Grill Utility Knife

The VIPER by GrillSpec™is the perfect companion for outdoor cooking– in your backyard, at the beach, or camping out on the trail.

MULTI TOOL FUNCTIONS

Chef's Knife

Bread Knife

Turning Fork

Bottle Opener

FEATURES

High-Carbon Stainless Steel

Raised Guard for Elevated Rest Position

Blade Protector Included

Slice, saw, flip, and pop your top with your VIPER.

Chef Phillip Dell | Chopped TV Champion, World BBQ Champ

View Press Release online at https://grillspec.com/grillspec-multifunctional-grill-tools-are-ideal-for-outdoor-cooking-at-home-or-on-the-go/

