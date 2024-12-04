Grimaldi's Pizzeria Unveils a New Line of Premium Italian Pasta Sauces

Bring the Taste of Italy Home with Grimaldi's Gourmet Sauces, Available Online and Nationwide!

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to savor the flavors of Italy in your own kitchen! Grimaldi's Pizzeria – the legendary coal-fired brick oven pizzeria – has launched a new line of pasta sauces, inspired by 100 years of tradition and Italian heritage, that bring their signature Italian flavors straight to your pantry. Perfect for those who love cooking with authentic ingredients, these 24oz jars are packed with high-quality, wholesome ingredients that let you experience the art of Italian cuisine with a health-conscious focus. Gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, kosher, non-GMO, and made with no soy or canola oils, Grimaldi's sauces are designed to fit a wide range of dietary preferences.

Meet the Sauces:

Grimaldi's Marinara Sauce – Simple, rich, and bursting with flavor, this sauce is crafted with tomatoes from the San Marzano region in Italy , extra virgin olive oil, fresh onions, garlic, sea salt, and a special blend of spices.

– Simple, rich, and bursting with flavor, this sauce is crafted with tomatoes from the San Marzano region in , extra virgin olive oil, fresh onions, garlic, sea salt, and a special blend of spices. Grimaldi's Tomato Basil Sauce – A light and savory sauce with a perfect balance of flavors, featuring tomatoes from the San Marzano region in Italy , fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic, and sea salt.

– A light and savory sauce with a perfect balance of flavors, featuring tomatoes from the San Marzano region in , fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic, and sea salt. Grimaldi's Arrabbiata Sauce – For those who like a little kick, this fiery blend brings bold flavor with tomatoes from the San Marzano region in Italy , fresh garlic, crushed red chili peppers, extra virgin olive oil, onions and sea salt – spicy yet perfectly balanced.

"We've been sharing Grimaldi's signature flavors with our guests for decades, and now we're excited to bring that experience into your kitchen," said Grimaldi's Pizzeria CEO Joseph Ciolli. "Each sauce is crafted with the same care and attention to detail that goes into our pizzeria favorites, giving families the chance to create delicious meals at home, without sacrificing quality or authenticity. We hope these sauces help you create memorable meals with family and friends."

Grimaldi's sauces aren't just for pasta – they're great in a variety of recipes! From classic Italian dishes to creative new recipes, you'll have endless ways to enjoy these sauces. Find new recipes and order Grimaldi's sauces online at shop.grimaldispizzeria.com, or visit a Grimaldi's Pizzeria location near you and start cooking!

About Grimaldi's Pizzeria:

Grimaldi's Pizzeria serves traditional coal fired, brick-oven pizza using pizza-making traditions originating in Brooklyn over 100 years ago. Using only the freshest ingredients, pizzas are prepared in the brand's signature coal fired brick-ovens, which deliver an authentic taste that cannot be achieved with gas, convection, or wood burning ovens. Its family-friendly, casual yet upscale New York-themed restaurants have become a favorite destination in every community in which they serve. It is Grimaldi's passion for pizza that has made it a "must eat" for pizza lovers everywhere.

For more information on Grimaldi's Pizzeria visit www.grimaldispizzeria.com . "Like" Grimaldi's Pizzeria on Facebook here , follow Grimaldi's Pizzeria on Instagram here and follow Grimaldi's Pizzeria on Twitter here .

