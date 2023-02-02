GRIMM, A Forward-Looking Cybersecurity Organization Led by Industry Experts, and Ampere, A Security Consulting Firm Specializing in Industrial Control Systems (ICS), Are Proud to Announce an Alliance to Secure Critical Infrastructure Around the Globe

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increased convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), the security of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) for the Energy sector, Advanced Manufacturing, and Transportation infrastructure has never been more critical. Together, GRIMM and Ampere marry their security expertise and provide a holistic approach to solving and securing the most challenging cybersecurity threats for IT and OT environments.

GRIMM www.grimmcyber.com Ampere Industrial Security www.amperesec.com

"By forming an alliance between Ampere and GRIMM, we are able to leverage Ampere's deep industry and regulatory knowledge with GRIMM's Penetration Testing, Threat Modeling and Vulnerability Assessment expertise to help protect our critical infrastructure clients," said GRIMM SVP Tom VanNorman.

Security for IT and OT networks is complex, with many variables unique to each organization. Threats ranging from network to physical security coupled with human error from a lack of training or awareness often place our critical infrastructure at risk. Bundling turnkey solutions from GRIMM and Ampere, comprising security assessments, consulting, and penetration testing, provide unique resources to train the current and next-generation workforce.

"Both Ampere and GRIMM share a dedicated mission to help asset owners navigate the challenge of securing their IT, OT, ICS and converged technologies. Our integrated services bring a wider span of new, complimentary and seamless offerings for our clients from two best-of-class firms," said Ampere CEO, Patrick C Miller.

The alliance between Ampere and GRIMM blends bespoke offerings of services and best practices, making identifying security solutions and practices easier for those responsible for increasing the security resilience for all sectors identified as critical infrastructure.

GRIMM is a forward-thinking cybersecurity organization led by industry experts. The company's practice demonstrates the impact of security risks and provides technical solutions to address top risks. GRIMM's expertise is built on operational experience in solving advanced cybersecurity problems. www.grimmcyber.com

Ampere is a security consulting firm based in Portland, Oregon specializing in industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) security. We help asset owners protect their critical industrial control technology, so it works safely and reliably - every time, all the time - now and into the future. For more information, visit www.amperesec.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Miller

5032721414

[email protected]

SOURCE Ampere Industrial Security