GRIN Offers the Most Comprehensive Reporting in Influencer Marketing with New Reporting Suite

"We are thrilled to bring these updates to life and give our partners even more robust offerings to their influencer marketing campaigns," said Ryan Brown, CTO of GRIN. "Our mission is to help brands build meaningful relationships with creators, so it is imperative to maintain that same level of authenticity with our users. We're constantly striving to adapt to customer needs and this new reporting suite is the latest way we're streamlining workflows to ensure brands can tailor our platform to fit their needs."

Platform users can now leverage eight widgets and can choose their preferred display settings, making data analysis easy and ROI clearer. The dashboard displays key performance indicators to help users assess the success of their program, including:

Brand Growth

Content

Content Engagement

Influencer

Prospects

Conversions

Payments

Product Fulfillment + Cost

Unlike other influencer platforms, the new reporting features allow customers to customize reports and highlight only what is relevant to the user, whether they'd prefer to see an overview specific to one campaign, partner, brand, or account. In addition to the ability to toggle on or off widgets on the dashboard, users can also filter by date, brands within their account, and the specific GRIN user who owns each creator relationship.

For those looking for a more thorough recap of campaigns, the update includes a new Report Builder feature that provides an in-depth look at each of the eight widgets from the dashboard overview, allowing users to export data as needed. With the new Report Builder, users can create custom reports using the data available across their program - from recruitment and outreach to content and revenue performance. This comprehensive view provides insight on the performance of the user's program at any level of detail desired, from which influencer delivers the highest ROI to the cost of goods the user has sent to influencers.

"At Organifi we pull reports daily to measure the success of our campaigns, so we are incredibly excited about the new features and added reporting functions to further streamline our processes and increase efficiencies," said Taylor Patterson, Events and Partnerships Manager, Organifi. "GRIN has helped grow our influencer program to over 400 members nationwide, and the Report Builder will continue to elevate our program by alleviating the manual work and delivering metrics that show the ROI of each campaign."

GRIN is a marketing relationship management platform that boasts a strong suite of services including the new reporting suite and dashboard CRM, e-commerce, in-platform communication, and sequencing to round out the company's all-in-one offerings.

About GRIN:

GRIN is the #1 influencer marketing software that helps D2C brands manage influencer marketing programs at scale. GRIN's software helps brands find and engage with high-quality influencers, automate email outreach, activate campaigns, develop authentic relationships within a private CRM, and provide an in-depth reporting suite to analyze the success of influencer campaigns. GRIN is the only end-to-end solution designed to create an authentic connection between influencer and brand; while providing true revenue attribution that measures the success of influencer marketing. For more information, visit GRIN.co.

SOURCE GRIN

Related Links

https://www.grin.co

