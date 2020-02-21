Grin Studios Leads Novelty Toy Innovation With Official Launch Of POOPCHI'S Plush

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grin Studios, manufacturer and distributor of best-selling novelty toys, announces the global rollout of POOPCHI's at New York Toy Fair 2020. POOPCHI's plush is the hottest new craze from a company that is driving the multi-billion-dollar novelty toy category through a variety of innovations and world-class design.

POOPCHI's is an all-new collection of adorable, super squishy plush pals, each of whom holds a special surprise. When squeezed, POOPCHI's pops out a bladder bubble of slime solution, creating a glittery poo! Cuddly, kid-favorite characters drive collectability, while the surprise-and-delight nature of the line keeps kids coming back for more. POOPCHI's are available Spring 2020.

"POOPCHI's is the perfect example of our commitment to creating on-trend, quality toys at an irresistible impulse price point," stated David Stickney, Vice President of Product Development for Grin Studios. "We were blown away by the success of POOPCHI's in soft launch, where we sold out of all inventory in just one month during December 2019, and we look forward to seeing what's next for this innovative toy."

The Grin Studios products span a variety of sought-after categories, including plush, squishy, compounds/slime, seasonal and more. Come see all the new-for-2020 introductions at NYTF booth 4703.

About Grin Studios

Grin Studios is a toy business all about turning frowns upside down by making fun stuff at a great value. Grin Studios designs, manufactures and distributes entertainment and owned-brand products to major mass retailers. Grin Studios' retail partners include Walmart US and Canada, Target, Meijer and a host of other retail partners.

NYTF Booth #4703

