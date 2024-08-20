GRIN Therapeutics to Present New Data from Honeycomb Study at ILAE Europe Epilepsy Congress

- Presentation to highlight topline data from ongoing Phase 1b study of investigational radiprodil in children with GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRIN Therapeutics Inc., a leader in development of therapies to treat serious neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced that it will present new data from the company's Phase 1b Honeycomb clinical trial during a presentation at the upcoming International League Against Epilepsy's (ILAE) 15th European Epilepsy Congress, to be held from September 7-11, 2024 in Rome, Italy.

"Our team is very pleased to have the opportunity to highlight our latest data for radiprodil at ILAE in Rome," said Bruce Leuchter, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Neurvati Neurosciences and GRIN Therapeutics. "We are encouraged by the growing interest in this important study. People living with GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder are in urgent need of potential treatment options and we are determined to continue our progress and build new levels of momentum in our effort to advance this promising development program as rapidly as possible."

Presentation Details:

Title: Multicenter Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Effect on Seizure Frequency and Behavior of Individually Titrated Doses of Radiprodil in Children With GRIN-Related Disorders

Presenter: Renzo Guerrini, MD

Session date/time: Sunday, September 8, 12:38pm CET during the Drug Therapy session (12-1:30pm CET)

Additional information about the meeting can be found on the ILAE website.

About Radiprodil:

Radiprodil is an investigational, selective and potent negative allosteric modulator of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor subtype 2B (NR2B or GluN2B). In nonclinical studies, radiprodil has been shown to potently and selectively modulate the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor subtype 2B (NR2B or GluN2B). Radiprodil has also demonstrated an antiseizure effect in a number of in vitro and in vivo preclinical seizure and epilepsy models and specifically in models characterized by an enhanced GluN2B-NMDA transmission, which can occur with gain of function (GoF) mutations in GRIN-related disorders.

About GRIN Therapeutics:

GRIN Therapeutics is dedicated to the research and development of precision therapeutics for pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders with the goal of bringing hope to patients and caregivers. Working to develop the investigational product radiprodil as a novel therapy for patients with neurodevelopmental disorders, the company has two ongoing clinical trials to evaluate radiprodil for the potential treatment of GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder and other neurological conditions including tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) type II. GRIN Therapeutics is an affiliate of Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences. For more information, please visit www.grintherapeutics.com

About Neurvati Neurosciences

Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences, identifies and advances the development of high-potential drug candidates across the neuroscience landscape. Neurvati employs a collaborative model that establishes fit-for-purpose affiliate companies, aligning dedicated resources with long-term strategic capital to catalyze innovative treatment options in areas of unmet need. Neurvati's team of experienced operators and drug developers seeks opportunities to challenge current treatment paradigms and make a difference for patients suffering from a wide range of neurological and psychiatric disorders. For more information, please visit www.neurvati.com

