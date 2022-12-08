Grinding wheel market: Growth opportunities led by 3M Co. and Andre Abrasive Articles - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The grinding wheel market size is forecasted to increase by USD 5,877.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.24%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the constant demand from oil and gas industries, growing aerospace and defense industries in developing economies, and rising demand for fabricated metal products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grinding Wheel Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global grinding wheel market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

The market is segmented by type (straight wheels, cylindrical wheels, diamond wheels, and others) and material (artificial abrasives and natural abrasives).

Segmentation by type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Straight wheels:

The straight wheels segment grew gradually by USD 5,313.81 million between 2017 and 2021. Straight wheels are used widely for cylindrical, centerless, and surface grinding operations. Such wheels vary significantly in size, diameter, and width. They are the most common type of wheels and are used extensively on bench or pedestal grinders. Such applications of straight wheels and their availability will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Andre Abrasive Articles, ATLANTIC GmbH, AWUKO Abrasives Wandmacher GmbH & Co. KG, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., DK Holdings Ltd., DSA Products Ltd., Ekamant, KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc., Koki Holdings Co Ltd, KOVAX, NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels MFG. Co. Ltd., Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd., Tyrolit KG, and Wendt (India) Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the grinding wheel market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

What are the key data covered in the grinding wheel market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the grinding wheel market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the grinding wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the grinding wheel market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of grinding wheel market vendors

Grinding Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,877.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled 3M Co., Andre Abrasive Articles, ATLANTIC GmbH, AWUKO Abrasives Wandmacher GmbH & Co. KG, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., DK Holdings Ltd., DSA Products Ltd., Ekamant, KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc., Koki Holdings Co Ltd, KOVAX, NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels MFG. Co. Ltd, Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd., Tyrolit KG, and Wendt (India) Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

