Grinding Wheel Market size to increase by USD 5.02 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Type, Material, Geography , Technavio

News provided byTechnavio
Dec 13, 2024, 05:10 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global grinding wheel market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.02 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-
Segmentation Overview
- Type
- 1.1 Straight wheels
- 1.2 Cylindrical wheels
- 1.3 Diamond wheels
- 1.4 Others
- Material
- 2.1 Artificial abrasives
- 2.2 Natural abrasives
- Geography
- 3.1 APAC
- 3.2 Europe
- 3.3 North America
- 3.4 Middle East and Africa
- 3.5 South America
Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!
1.1 Fastest growing segment:
Straight grinding wheels are a fundamental type of abrasive wheels, commonly used for cylindrical, centerless, and surface grinding applications. These wheels come in various sizes, diameters, and widths, making them suitable for diverse grinding tasks. They are primarily employed to create a slight concave surface on the workpiece. The automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding industries extensively use straight wheels due to their wide application in manufacturing components that undergo the grinding process. The growth of these industries is projected to boost the demand for straight grinding wheels worldwide.
Analyst Review
The Grinding Wheel Market encompasses a wide range of abrasive tools used for various applications in industries such as metalworking and woodworking. These tools include cylindrical grinding wheels, cup wheels, and disc wheels, which are essential for grinding, polishing, and cleaning surfaces. The market is driven by the demand for efficient and high-performance abrasive tools in industries like transport, construction, bearing and machinery, and steel. Material innovations have led to the development of advanced abrasive compounds, bonded abrasive grains, and composite materials. Coarse-particle aggregates and cementing matrices are used to create strong bonds, ensuring the durability and effectiveness of the grinding wheels. Abrasive cutting and machining operations rely heavily on grinding machines, which utilize these wheels to shape and finish materials. The use of grinding wheels extends beyond industrial applications, with applications in the transport industry for vehicle maintenance and in the woodworking industry for sanding and shaping wood. Overall, the Grinding Wheel Market continues to evolve with advancements in technology and materials, providing solutions for a diverse range of industries and applications.
Market Overview
Grinding wheels are essential tools in various industries for grinding, polishing, and cleaning surfaces to achieve optimal surface quality. Made of bonded abrasive grains such as aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, and diamond, these wheels cater to diverse applications in the metalworking and woodworking industries. Material innovations continue to shape the market with the use of composite materials, artificial aggregates, and natural composite stones. The transport industry, construction, and steel industry heavily rely on grinding wheels for precision machining and wear resistance. Safety regulations are paramount to prevent mishaps and damage during grinding operations. Grinding machines, cylindrical, cup, and disc wheels, are used for different applications, including abrasive cutting and machining operations. Innovative materials and sustainable manufacturing techniques ensure accuracy, dimensional accuracy, and surface finish while reducing waste and improving efficiency. Abrasive compounds, coarse-particle aggregate, cementing matrix, and bond types further enhance the functionality and performance of grinding wheels.
To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Venodr Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 3M Company
11.2 Carborundum Universal Ltd
11.3 NORITAKE Co., Ltd
11.4 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Ltd
11.5 DEERFOS Co., Ltd
11.6 DSA Products Ltd
11.7 Kure Grinding Wheel
11.8 Abrasivos Manhattan SA
11.9 Klingspor AG
11.10 ANDRE ABRASIVE ARTICLES
11.11 Spoka z o.o. Sp.k
11.12 ATLANTIC GmbH
11.13
11.4 AWUKO Abrasives Wandmacher GmbH & Co. KG
11.15 DK Holdings Ltd
11.16 GRANIT Grinding Wheel Ltd
11.17 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd
11.18 Compagnie de Saint Gobain
11.19 Ekamant
11.20 Koki Holdings Co Ltd
11.21 KOVAX
11.22 Murugappa Group
11.23 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.24 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels MFG. Co. Ltd
11.25 Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd
11.26 Tyrolit KG
11.27 Wendt India Ltd
12 Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article