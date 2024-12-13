Grinding Wheel Market size to increase by USD 5.02 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Type, Material, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global grinding wheel market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.02 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global grinding wheel market 2024-2028

Type 1.1 Straight wheels

1.2 Cylindrical wheels

1.3 Diamond wheels

1.4 Others Material 2.1 Artificial abrasives

2.2 Natural abrasives Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Straight grinding wheels are a fundamental type of abrasive wheels, commonly used for cylindrical, centerless, and surface grinding applications. These wheels come in various sizes, diameters, and widths, making them suitable for diverse grinding tasks. They are primarily employed to create a slight concave surface on the workpiece. The automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding industries extensively use straight wheels due to their wide application in manufacturing components that undergo the grinding process. The growth of these industries is projected to boost the demand for straight grinding wheels worldwide.

Analyst Review

The Grinding Wheel Market encompasses a wide range of abrasive tools used for various applications in industries such as metalworking and woodworking. These tools include cylindrical grinding wheels, cup wheels, and disc wheels, which are essential for grinding, polishing, and cleaning surfaces. The market is driven by the demand for efficient and high-performance abrasive tools in industries like transport, construction, bearing and machinery, and steel. Material innovations have led to the development of advanced abrasive compounds, bonded abrasive grains, and composite materials. Coarse-particle aggregates and cementing matrices are used to create strong bonds, ensuring the durability and effectiveness of the grinding wheels. Abrasive cutting and machining operations rely heavily on grinding machines, which utilize these wheels to shape and finish materials. The use of grinding wheels extends beyond industrial applications, with applications in the transport industry for vehicle maintenance and in the woodworking industry for sanding and shaping wood. Overall, the Grinding Wheel Market continues to evolve with advancements in technology and materials, providing solutions for a diverse range of industries and applications.

Market Overview

Grinding wheels are essential tools in various industries for grinding, polishing, and cleaning surfaces to achieve optimal surface quality. Made of bonded abrasive grains such as aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, and diamond, these wheels cater to diverse applications in the metalworking and woodworking industries. Material innovations continue to shape the market with the use of composite materials, artificial aggregates, and natural composite stones. The transport industry, construction, and steel industry heavily rely on grinding wheels for precision machining and wear resistance. Safety regulations are paramount to prevent mishaps and damage during grinding operations. Grinding machines, cylindrical, cup, and disc wheels, are used for different applications, including abrasive cutting and machining operations. Innovative materials and sustainable manufacturing techniques ensure accuracy, dimensional accuracy, and surface finish while reducing waste and improving efficiency. Abrasive compounds, coarse-particle aggregate, cementing matrix, and bond types further enhance the functionality and performance of grinding wheels.

