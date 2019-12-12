Grindr Announces Rollout of New Safety and Security Features; Release of Holistic Security Guide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to the safety and security of its users, Grindr has announced the rollout of new features for users in countries where the prevailing culture of homophobia, biophobia, and transphobia puts them at risk.

These new features include: 1) the ability for users to "unsend" messages that they want to remove from the conversation; 2) expiring photos that give users the ability to have their personal photos disappear from a conversation as a protective measure; and 3) screenshot blocking for photos, chats, and profiles - this is an important feature for users to protect their identity when sharing content that could personally identify them in areas where it is illegal or unsafe to be LGBTQ. These new security features are a part of the company's continued efforts to make user safety a top priority.

"As Grindr has grown to become a vital part of the gay, bi, trans, and queer community, we feel a responsibility to provide important information and evolving tools to facilitate our users' safe dating experience," said Scott Chen, President of Grindr. "Our work in improving the well-being for the LGBTQ community around the globe is far from finished, but we are proud of these additional features to help provide a safer platform for our users."

In addition, Grindr has unveiled a Holistic Security Guide, which covers: 1) digital security; 2) personal safety; and 3) emotional well-being. As part of Grindr's ongoing efforts to enhance its security features, the company has partnered with LGBTQ activists and online safety advocates around the world, such as Article 19 , on this Holistic Security Guide. The Guide will debut in six languages - English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, and Nigerian Pidgin. The Holistic Security Guide can be found in two formats. The first is in the form of a FAQ much like Grindr's Sexual Health Resource Center (SHRC) and the Gender Identity Resource Center (GIRC). The second is a standalone report written by Azza Sultan, Associate Director of Grindr for Equality, which can be found on Grindr for Equality's website .

"We are so proud to introduce these new security features, along with the Holistic Security Guide, as we continue to promote safety and justice for our users around the globe," said Jack Harrison-Quintana, Director of Grindr for Equality. "We are grateful for the feedback from users and the various organizations and activists around the world who have helped us to continue improving the quality of life for Grindr users."

In addition to Grindr's efforts to advance user safety and security, Grindr is working towards a kinder, more respectful community. To learn more, visit: https://www.kindr.grindr.com . Grindr for Equality also recently announced that it granted $100,000 to LGBTQ activists and organizations in the Middle East-North Africa region.

ABOUT GRINDR FOR EQUALITY

Grindr for Equality (G4E) is an initiative within Grindr focused on the ever-evolving mission to promote justice, health, safety, and more for LGBTQ+ individuals around the globe. G4E works with health, digital rights and LGBTQ/human righs organizations as well as local community leaders and queer activists to find ways of using the Grindr app, technology and platform to mobilize, inform, protect and empower Grindr users.

G4E has played an important role in a number of LGTBQ+ related causes including helping to advance legalized same sex marriage in the US and Australia; making Grindr safer for users in places where it's not safe to be out, such as the Middle East/North Africa region; and more recently leading the initiative to make Grindr more trans-inclusive. Jack Harrison Quintana, Director for Grindr for Equality, has been named one of Fast Company's 2016 Top 100 Most Creative People in Business and one of Foreign Policy Magazine's Top Global Thinkers.

ABOUT GRINDR

With over 4.5 million daily active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of users' daily lives globally since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable all users to connect to the world around them. Grindr encompasses a diverse and passionate team fueled by an endless curiosity, an ability to embrace change, and a respectful and collaborative work environment. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play .

