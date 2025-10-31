Grindr Inc. Investigated for Breaches of Fiduciary Duty - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - GRND

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grindr Inc. ("Grindr" or "the Company") (NYSE: GRND) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Grindr board breached its fiduciary duties to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

