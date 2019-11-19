Grindr Recognized as One of the 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by Built In LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grindr, the social networking app based in West-Hollywood, California, has been recognized as one of Built in LA's 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The influential list recognizes companies for their market-leading employee benefits and compensation data as submitted by the employees themselves.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in LA," said Scott Chen, President of Grindr. "At Grindr, we have a diverse and passionate team that works tirelessly to help connect the LGBTQ community through our platform. This recognition speaks to the commitment we have to our team at Grindr, and we are proud that those commitments have earned us a place on this list."

In the last year, Grindr has further enhanced its employee benefit and compensation structure, including transitioning to unlimited flexible time off for salaried employees; doubling the accrued time off for hourly employees to 24 days a year; matching 401K contributions up to 6%; adding infertility benefits to PPO offering; introducing commuter benefits; increasing coverage for employees with dependents, which means lower premiums for Grindr employees with families; and increasing the company's paid holidays to 12. Catered lunch daily, dog-friendly office, stocked refrigerators, and frequent celebrations and recognitions throughout the year remain long-standing pillars of the robust benefits and perks enjoyed by Grindr's employees.

For more information about Built In LA's best places to work, visit: https://www.builtinla.com/companies/best-places-to-work-los_angeles

