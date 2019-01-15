GRINDSTONE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, A LIONSGATE COMPANY, Acquires Chad A Verdi's VAULT

EAST GREENWICH, Rhode Island, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Verdi Productions announces that its latest feature film titled 'VAULT' is expected to hit limited theaters as part of a multi- platform release in summer of 2019. The GRINDSTONE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, A LIONSGATE COMPANY, acquired the domestic rights to the film. Foreign sales are being handled by The Solution Entertainment Group.

VAULT is inspired by true events and tells the story of a group of small-time criminals, who in 1975, attempt to pull off one of the biggest heists in American history; stealing more than $34 million from the mafia in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island. The early 1970s marked the height of organized crime in America. The Mafia had relatively free reign to engage in numerous illegal activities and controlled police officers, judges and politicians. The uncontested head of the New England mob was Providence's, Raymond Patriarca who ruled with an iron grip. He continued to do so despite being incarcerated for conspiracy to commit murder. In 1975, everything changed. The commission of one crime marked the beginning of the end for La Cosa Nostra. This is the story of that crime.

The film was directed by Tom DeNucci, co-written with B. Dolan.

The cast includes leads Theo Rossi (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy, Cloverfield) as Duece; Clive Standen (Taken, Vikings, Everest) as Chucky; Emmy winner Samira Wiley (Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black) as Karen, and Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri (Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects) as Mafia boss Raymond Patriarca, along with Golden Globe winner Don Johnson (Django Unchained, Miami Vice) as Gerry.

The producers are Chad A. Verdi (Bleed For This, Silence) and Nick Koskoff (Long Strange Trip), Michelle Verdi (Bleed For This, Silence), Matthew J. Weiss (Man in the Red Bandana), and Ryan Murphy, with Emma Tillinger Koskoff (The Irishman, Wolf of Wall Street, Departed) serving as Executive-Producer.

Chad A. Verdi said, "We are all very excited about teaming up with Grindstone/Lionsgate and having a powerhouse company like theirs behind our film."

Verdi added, "This film has been a passion project for Verdi Productions for over six years and the cast hit it out of the park."

"Everyone loves a heist film, especially a huge heist gone wrong. Chad A. Verdi's 'VAULT', with the amazing cast of Theo Rossi, Clive Standen, Don Johnson, and Emmy award-winning actress Samira Wiley is a heist movie fan's must see." - Stan Wertlieb, Grindstone Entertainment Group.

Verdi Productions

Verdi Productions is a fully-funded film production company located in East Greenwich, RI, with additional satellite offices in Edgartown, MA, New York City and Los Angeles. The company pursues all aspects of filmmaking - carrying projects from concept through post-production.

