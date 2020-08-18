Grinfer Rethinks Online Learning by Combining Courses & 1-1 Consultations

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grinfer, a platform for self-paced online courses, has come up with 1-1 consultations with instructors and experts as an additional format of learning. CMO at Grinfer, Valeria Kaya explains why the platform added live calls and how Grinfer plans to differentiate from others.

What made Grinfer add 1-1 live consultations as an addition to online courses?

"From the very start Grinfer aimed at solving the most common problems of those who learn online. Many platforms offer courses but none of them allows live communication with course creators. We closed that gap by allowing learners to book 1-1 consultations with instructors," says CMO Valeria Kaya.

Who is teaching and consulting on Grinfer?

"Most of our instructors are literally best-selling instructors like Rob Percival, Brian Bozarth, Sorin Constantin, Paul Cline, and Laurence Svekiswith a proven record of thousands of students enrolled. It's not about luck or coincidence. From the very start, we wanted only valuable content on the platform so we were reaching out to top-rated specialists. Grinfer is really proud to have all those great folks with their courses on board.

"We also have experts with only 1 or 2 courses who prefer to stay focused on what they do by day but are willing to provide individual consultations - and we gave them that opportunity with 1-1 live sessions," adds Valeria.

Who are you targeting?

"Our main focus stays on Gens Y and Z as these folks are familiar with the benefits of self-paced learning. Plus, they usually work in domains where information is getting outdated real quick, and new skills are to be absorbed constantly."

Will 1-1 consultations help Grinfer differentiate from other e-Learning platforms?

"With 1-1 live calls, we went even further - you can book any teacher or expert on the platform who provides consultations regardless of whether they have online courses or not."

"We've implemented face-to-face calls as a separate feature to additionally bring instructors and specialists who want to provide individual training. We hope the learning community will love the opportunity to have online courses and 1-1 lessons and consultations in one place - on Grinfer," says Valeria.

