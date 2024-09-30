Grinnell College's 110-Year-Old Trailblazer Honored at Renfrow Hall Dedication

GRINNELL, Iowa, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 28, Grinnell College dedicated Renfrow Hall in honor of 1937 Grinnell graduate Edith Renfrow Smith, honoring her inspiring life of achievement, service, and generosity. Renfrow Hall, located at 1033 Broad Street in downtown Grinnell, Iowa, will serve as a home for students committed to building a stronger, more engaged community. The dedication ceremony not only celebrated this unique space, but also paid tribute to the remarkable legacy of Renfrow Smith, who also received an honorary doctorate from Grinnell College in 2019.

Renfrow Smith, who celebrated her 110th birthday in July, is Grinnell College's first Black woman graduate, its oldest living alum, an Iowa African American Hall of Fame member, and a Grinnell High School Hall of Fame inductee. Her legacy of service, coalition-building, advocacy, and aspiration has inspired generations. The dedication weekend offered an opportunity to uplift and celebrate her lifelong commitment to community and equality.

The weekend-long celebration honoring Renfrow Smith began on Friday, Sept. 27, with the unveiling of the Rooted in Resilience exhibit, a photo timeline at the Smith Gallery chronicling her life and legacy. Later that morning, the streets of Grinnell were lined with community members for a heartfelt Welcome Parade, celebrating Renfrow Smith's return to her hometown. The afternoon saw the live installation of a stunning wheat paste mural of the Renfrow sisters, led by artist Isaac Campbell. The day closed with a vibrant dessert and dance reception in Grinnell's Central Park.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, visitors explored Renfrow Hall, the Katherine Howell Weingart '61 Civic Innovation Pavilion and many exhibits celebrating the Renfrow family legacy, culminating in a powerful dedication ceremony at noon.

About Edith Renfrow Smith

Born in 1914, grew up in one of the oldest Black families in Grinnell. As the fifth of six children, she was instilled with a deep commitment to education, community, and equality. These values guided her through Grinnell College, where she majored in psychology and became the first Black woman to graduate from the College in 1937.

Following her graduation, Renfrow Smith moved to Chicago, where she became a pillar of her community, raised two daughters, and enjoyed a distinguished career as a public-school elementary teacher. Even after her retirement in 1976, she continued to serve others through volunteer work, earning induction into the Chicago Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2009. Grinnell College recognized her lifetime of service with an honorary doctorate in 2019, awarded to a standing ovation.

Renfrow Hall will feature a permanent display honoring Renfrow Smith's life and contributions. This tribute will ensure that current and future generations of Grinnellians, community members, and visitors will be inspired by her story and continue to uphold her values.

Team Renfrow

Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant, professor and Louise R. Noun Chair in Gender, Women's, and Sexuality Studies, founded Team Renfrow in the summer of 2021 with the mission of bringing needed visibility and recognition to Edith Renfrow Smith '37, Grinnell College's first Black alumna. The team, comprising faculty, students, alumni, and community members—including Dan Kaiser, emeritus professor of history; Monique McLay Shore '90; Stuart Yeager '82; Feven Getachew '24; Evie Caperton '25; Libby Eggert '25; Hemlock Stanier '25; and Valeriya Woodard '25—has worked and continues to uncover and share the rich history of the Renfrow family and other Black Grinnellians, making significant contributions to public history. Their collective efforts will culminate in several events over the weekend that highlight Renfrow Smith's legacy.

