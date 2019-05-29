Grinnell Mutual Implements Kespry Drone-Based Aerial Intelligence Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced Grinnell Mutual, a leading property casualty insurance company and the nation's largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies, is using the Kespry platform for residential and commercial property roof inspections.

The company now uses Kespry drones and its aerial intelligence platform routinely to take detailed, high-resolution photos that are rapidly blended into single, composite 3-D images of roofs. The images, combined with AI and machine learning-based algorithmic assessments made in the Kespry Cloud, help Grinnell Mutual's adjusters determine storm-related damage, including hail impact, in order to make the most accurate claims decisions possible.

"What's nice about the Kespry system is we can knock out an average inspection within about 15 minutes," said Chuck Tremain, Property Large Loss Specialist, Grinnell Mutual. "Without a drone, a roof inspection can take up to two hours. With the drone, I have the data right there. I can look at it on-site and actually make some decisions on the spot, which is nice. Our policyholders and contractors have trusted the data and found that it is accurate. It makes us feel like we're doing our job and getting policyholders taken care of. We're making good on the promise we make to our policyholders."

Grinnell Mutual also benefits from using Kespry to assess complex, multi-property claims.

In addition to improving customer service, the safety benefits of using Kespry were also a key factor in Grinnell Mutual's choice to acquire the system. Roof inspections often require climbing tall ladders and walking across unstable surfaces. Drone inspections mitigate this risk.

"Both Grinnell Mutual employees and customers are experiencing the benefits of using Kespry to enhance accuracy and dramatically decrease claim cycle times," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "Our platform delivers incredibly high-resolution, accurate aerial imagery and unbiased reports, creating transparency and trust among everyone involved in Grinnell Mutual's claims cycle. We're incredibly pleased to play a role in enhancing how Grinnell Mutual conducts inspections for the better."

"Through our partnership with Kespry, Grinnell Mutual is expanding the tools we use to provide a more efficient and accurate claims experience for our customers," said Paul Boonstra, Director of Commercial Claims, Grinnell Mutual. "It also creates a safer working environment for Grinnell employees. Ultimately, Grinnell Mutual is building on a future in which our customers can trust that their claim will be handled fairly and quickly."

About Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company

Located in Grinnell, Iowa, Grinnell Mutual has been in business since 1909. It is the 111th-largest property casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 19 states. For more information, visit: http://www.grinnellmutual.com

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

