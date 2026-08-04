Grip Boost Unveils Patent-Pending Big Skill 2.0 Lineman Gloves Featuring All-Pro Quinn Meinerz

New lineman football gloves feature Kevlar® reinforced construction, hybrid palm leather and tack, impact protection, built-in wrist padding, and six colorways for offensive and defensive linemen.

PARKLAND, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grip Boost, a leader in football glove grip technology, today announced its new Big Skill 2.0 Lineman Gloves, engineered for offensive and defensive linemen who battle every snap in the trenches.

Quinn Meinerz joins Grip Boost

Built for football's toughest position, Big Skill 2.0 brings together protection, grip, durability, and comfort in a position-specific glove designed for the demands of line play. Unlike traditional football gloves made primarily for skill-position athletes, Big Skill 2.0 is built for contact, hand fighting, blocking, pass rushing, and the repeated impact linemen face throughout practices and games.

"Linemen have always done the dirty work, but they haven't always had gloves built specifically for the way they play," said Matt Furstenburg, CEO of Grip Boost. "Big Skill 2.0 was created to give the big men up front the protection, grip, and confidence they need to control contact every snap."

The launch is already gaining attention from players who understand the physical demands of line play. Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos guard, team captain, and First-Team All-Pro offensive lineman, has joined Grip Boost and uses Big Skill 2.0 because it is built for the way linemen compete.

"Playing on the offensive line is about winning with your hands," said Meinerz. "You need protection because every snap is contact, but you also need grip and control to finish blocks. Big Skill 2.0 gives linemen that balance. It's built for the way we actually play in the trenches."

The new Big Skill 2.0 Lineman Gloves feature Kevlar® reinforced construction, adding strength and durability in high-impact areas. The gloves also include a hybrid palm leather and tack design, combining rugged palm construction with Grip Boost's signature grip technology to help linemen maintain control through contact.

For added protection, Big Skill 2.0 includes thermoformed EVA impact protection and built-in wrist padding to help absorb repeated contact during blocking, pass rushing, and hand fighting. An extended cuff helps support a secure, locked-in feel, while breathable materials provide comfort through long practices, game-day warmups, and full-season use.

Big Skill 2.0 is available in six colorways: black, white, blue, red, yellow, and grey, giving linemen more ways to match their team colors, stand out on game day, and bring personality to the trenches. Each pair also includes a ventilated glove bag to help keep gloves fresh, dry, and game-ready between uses.

The launch also reinforces Grip Boost's broader football mission: building gloves for every position, not just the spotlight players. With Big Skill 2.0, Grip Boost is putting linemen at the center of the conversation.

"Every play starts up front," Furstenburg added. "Our goal was to build a glove that recognizes the role linemen play in winning football games. Protection meets grip. That is what Big Skill 2.0 is all about."

Grip Boost Big Skill 2.0 Lineman Gloves are now available at Grip Boost.

About Grip Boost

Grip Boost is a performance sports brand known for developing football gloves, lineman gloves, and batting gloves built around elite grip, comfort, durability, and athlete confidence. With a focus on innovative grip technology and position-specific performance, Grip Boost creates gloves for athletes who demand more from their hands every snap, catch, block, and swing.

For more information, visit GripBoost.com.

SOURCE Grip Boost