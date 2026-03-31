Kike Hernández Switches to Grip Boost's Batting Glove Technology for the Strongest Grip in Baseball

MLB star partners with Grip Boost to debut next-generation batting gloves engineered for unmatched control and performance

PARKLAND, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grip Boost announces that in a move that's turning heads across the baseball world, Kike Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers star and three-time World Series Champion has officially made the switch to a new class of batting glove technology designed to deliver the strongest grip in baseball.

Kike Hernández X Grip Boost Batting Gloves

Developed by Grip Boost, the innovative glove introduces a proprietary grip system engineered to maximize bat control, reduce slippage, and enhance confidence at the plate—especially in high-pressure moments. After extensive on-field testing, Hernández has adopted the technology as his go-to choice for game play.

"Grip is everything when you're in the box," said Hernández. "I've tried a lot of gloves over the years, but this is different. The feel, the control—it gives you that extra edge you're always looking for."

The new gloves feature an advanced palm compound designed to create superior friction without sacrificing comfort or flexibility. Unlike traditional batting gloves that wear down or lose tack over time, BOOST+™ Leather Grip Technology is built to maintain consistent performance inning after inning. Think pine-tar-level grip built directly into the palm–without the messy residue–delivering pure grip exactly when you need it most.

According to Grip Boost, the product has been rigorously tested under real MLB conditions, including varying weather environments, sweat levels, and extended use scenarios. The result is a batting glove that not only performs at an elite level but is trusted by one of the game's most dynamic players.

"This isn't just an upgrade—it's a shift in what players should expect from their gear," said Matt Furstenburg, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Grip Boost. "Having Kike Hernández validate this technology at the highest level speaks volumes. We built this for players who refuse to compromise and demand premium Cabretta leather batting gloves—without the drawbacks of thick, bulky designs that can rip or cause blisters."

The partnership marks a significant moment for both Hernández and Grip Boost, signaling a broader evolution in performance gear where innovation meets real-world results. As the game continues to emphasize precision and marginal gains, advancements in equipment are becoming an increasingly important competitive edge.

A limited release of the Kike Hernández signature colorways is expected soon, with broader availability to follow.

About Grip Boost

Grip Boost is a performance sports brand focused on developing cutting-edge grip technology for athletes. Known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Grip Boost creates products designed to enhance control, confidence, and performance across sports.

SOURCE Grip Boost