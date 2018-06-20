Grip Clinch Canada Selects Epicor Prophet 21 to Dramatically Reduce Quoting Time

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced Grip Clinch Canada has chosen the award-winning Epicor® Prophet 21® software as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to speed up the quoting process and improve customer service.

“Prophet 21 is an in depth, flexible, all-in-one, custom ERP solution. We were really looking to make our quoting process more efficient, and Prophet 21 makes it easy to update price, apply discounts, and make a quote within minutes,” said Michael Wang, Owner, Grip Clinch Canada.

Grip Clinch Canada's roots date back to 1971. The company is a distributor of pneumatic and electric nailing, stapling and screw driving tools, and related fasteners. Grip Clinch Canada services industries such as automotive, appliance, furniture, bedding, metal fabricators, picture frames, store fixtures, kitchen cabinets, pallet, window and door manufacturers, construction, and roofing contractors.

A growth in new customers and increase in number of phone calls prompted Grip Clinch Canada to look for a more robust system that would speed up the quoting process. Moving to Prophet 21 will allow the company to respond faster to its customers' needs and provide fast, accurate quotes.

"Prophet 21 is an in-depth, flexible, all-in-one, custom ERP solution," said Michael Wang, owner, Grip Clinch Canada. "We were looking to make our quoting process more efficient, and Prophet 21 makes it easy to update price, apply discounts, and make a quote within minutes."

Reducing quote time from hours to minutes

Quotes typically took two hours on Grip Clinch Canada's previous solution, making it hard to keep up with customer calls. Implementing Prophet 21 is expected to dramatically reduce quoting time to only five minutes. This big difference will allow Grip Clinch Canada to make more sales and provide a much better customer experience by getting back to the customer right away with accurate, up to date information. "One of our biggest challenges is serving customers quickly and answering their questions right away," explained Wang. "We have a strong customer base and a good supplier, and Prophet 21 will now allow us to reflect that with our service."

"Prophet 21 is a fit-for-purpose, cloud ready, business system for distributors," said Mark D. Jensen, senior director of product management, Epicor. "Based on feedback from our customers, Prophet 21 has been designed to be easy to learn and easy to use. Prophet 21 helps distributors such as Grip Clinch Canada win in today's competitive markets by growing sales, improving margins, and increasing productivity. It's just that simple."

If you would like to learn more about Prophet 21 software, please visit the Prophet 21 solution hub.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, and Prophet 21 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Katie Chubb

Public Relations Specialist

Epicor Software Corporation

+1 512 278 5365

katie.chubb@epicor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grip-clinch-canada-selects-epicor-prophet-21-to-dramatically-reduce-quoting-time-300668814.html

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

https://www.epicor.com

