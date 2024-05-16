Grip launches Pulse, a next generation Order Management System for perishable direct-to-consumer brands

MIAMI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grip, the leader in perishable supply chain technology and fulfillment, today announced Pulse, a state-of-the-art order management system (OMS) and multi-directional dashboard that provides eCommerce brands with unprecedented insights and control over their operations.

Pulse offers groundbreaking features specifically tailored for DTC brands that ship frozen and refrigerated items. These include real-time inventory management, batch number traceability, live carrier tracking data, and multi-directional updates with Shopify and other point-of-sale systems (POS).

In one comprehensive dashboard, brands can monitor daily shipments, refrigerant (dry ice and gel-pack) usage, and analyze inventory movement without custom middleware and spreadsheets. Pulse also incorporates SKU-specific tracking alongside real-time logistics monitoring.

Pulse seamlessly integrates with POS platforms like Shopify and Grip's fulfillment facilities, offering an end-to-end operations solution. Grip's temperature-controlled facilities in California, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas enable eCommerce brands to send products nationwide in as little as 24 hours.

Previously unavailable in a single platform, this level of insight revolutionizes the way perishable eCommerce brands manage their fulfillment and logistics. Grip's award-winning Smart Logistics Engine leverages AI to generate package-by-package shipping recommendations based on real-time conditions – slashing shipping costs by up to 30% and reducing failure rates by up to 25%.

"We understand the unique challenges DTC brands face, especially when it comes to frozen and refrigerated goods. That's why we built Pulse, our revolutionary new order management system. This software isn't just an upgrade, it's a game-changer that optimizes every step of the direct-to-consumer supply chain," said Juan Meisel, Grip's founder and CEO and a former Butcherbox executive.

"These new insights will allow brands to streamline their operations and slash fulfillment costs. By automating tasks and optimizing inventory management, Pulse frees up DTC brands to focus on what they do best – creating incredible products. It has been a big win for our brand partners."

Since its launch in late 2022, Grip has facilitated the on-time delivery of over $1.2 billion worth of frozen and refrigerated eCommerce products.

Founded in 2022, Grip is the leading provider of perishable supply chain technology for eCommerce brands. Grip's AI-powered OMS, Smart Logistics Engine and nationwide fulfillment network helps brands reduce shipping costs by 30% and failure rates by 25%. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Grip has fulfillment centers in New Jersey, California, Texas and Florida. For more information, visit https://www.gripshipping.com.

