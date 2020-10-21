Grip2ü Launches New iPhone Cases, UV-C Sanitizer Ahead of the Holidays

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you think there's no upside to 2020, Grip2ü hits you with some holiday cheer. From the latest accessories to outfit the new iPhone 12 series to a limited edition line of shimmering, grippable phone cases to a pocket-sized UV-C sanitizer that wards off germs, there's no virtual toast that will knock your phone out for the count.

"Updating your phone case and accessories is no longer just about color or style -- it's also about health and wellness," said Bennett Duval, Founder and CEO of Grip2ü. "Our new iPhone 12 series and Tinsel Collection cases feature Clean Action Technology™ to help keep devices clean and prevent cross contamination, while the CASEWASH™ UV-C sanitizing pen banishes germs in seconds on a variety of things we touch every day. They are perfect gifts for everyone in your life."

As you prep for the gift-giving season and get ready to wish 2020 goodbye, these are the must-have smartphone gifts you've got to get:

New iPhone, Who This?

For those getting the latest iPhone 12 series, we've got the goods to keep your device protected. Our wireless charging compatible BOOST case and redesigned SLIM case both feature fast-acting Clean Action Technology™, an antimicrobial protection built into the case and band. It reduces 99.99% of bacteria, and combats odor, mold, and viruses, including the common flu.

BOOST: Our original grip case featuring military-spec, drop-tested protection. Swap your band to customize the look and flip out the kickstand for easy screen viewing. Priced at $29.99 , available in Charcoal and Clear.

, available in Charcoal and Clear. SLIM: New and improved, this ultra-thin case now features dual-layer protection to give extra peace of mind without the pocket heft. Priced at $24.99 , available in Charcoal and Clear.

The Tinsel Collection

Electroplated and as shiny as the ball that will drop in Times Square, this exclusive holiday collection of our fan-favorite SLIM case also features fast-acting Clean Action Technology™. Available in early November 2020, the Tinsel Collection will be priced at $24.99 and available for the iPhone 11 and 12 series in three cheerful colors -- Red, Gold, and Silver.

CASEWASH™ UV-C Sanitizing Pen

When a virus is on everyone's mind, there are fewer better gifts than the power of clean. The CASEWASH™ UV-C Sanitizing Pen allows you to thoroughly sanitize your phone, AirPods, keys, watch, shopping carts, and more with UV-C light technology that kills up to 99.9% of germs in as little as 10 seconds.

A compact design and rechargeable battery make it ultra-portable, while the auto-off feature protects eyes from accidental UV exposure. Priced at $69.99.

The best tech gifts from Grip2ü are available now on www.preventthedrop.com and Amazon .

