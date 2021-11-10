Gripeo.com Explores Raging Issues, Controversies and Trust From Consumer Perspective

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gripeo.com, a free speech news site that explores raging issues, controversies and trust from the consumer's perspective, announced today that the popular site continues to grow as its monthly traffic reaches more than 100,000 readers.

Providing a much-needed neutral perspective from the people who are most affected, Gripeo.com sheds a spotlight on the shady business practices and customer service faux paws that businesses don't want their consumers to hear about through extremely detailed reports that highlight the multitude of issues and malpractices the company has committed. Some of the most impactful reviews to-date include:

"Big businesses spend millions of dollars to suppress consumer grievances as they drown legitimate red flags in a sea of marketing campaigns, making it nearly impossible for consumers to hear or read the true stories and experiences in order to make an educated decision," said Founder Nathan Howard. "Unlike some of the other sites on the web that solicit reviews from consumers, Gripeo.com takes both sides of the story into consideration so not only the truth is reported, but the business gets the story they deserve whether it's positive or negative."

Working in tandem with its sister publications, each of the websites under the Critical Grid umbrella are known for publishing some of the most damning reports, reviews and consumer complaints submitted by its users. Each platform is backed by everyone from social influencers and legal experts to peers in their field who encounter these experiences on their own. This means, content published our consumer platforms is protected speech and is immune to legal threats, suppression campaigns, corruption, and pressure tactics by the rich and powerful.

For more information or to leave a review, visit Gripeo.com. To become an expert reviewer or to share your experience with the masses, see how Gripeo impacts consumer protection - https://www.gripeo.com/impact/

