SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gripeo.com, the leading social platform that allows consumers to share either positive or negative experiences about businesses, announced today that its member base has reached nearly 55,000 members with 100,000 organic views per month as consumers everywhere rally together to give accurate and in-depth reviews.

Gripeo Impact

Dedicated to holding companies accountable for their actions, GripeO is leading the way for transparency in the industry as it helps trustworthy businesses and service providers thrive, while also exposing the truth of those who do not provide an informed, safe or honest experience to its customers. With more than 3000 expert reviews submitted to-date, some of the most impactful include:

Nazarian Plastic Surgery : In this healthcare review, GripeO experts do a deep dive into Dr. Sheila Nazarian and expose the ugly side of her practice, which is known as a celebrity-favorite as she has appeared on nationally syndicated reality shows like "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", "Revenge Body with Khole Kardashian", "E! News", and "Basketball Wives".

In this healthcare review, GripeO experts do a deep dive into Dr. and expose the ugly side of her practice, which is known as a celebrity-favorite as she has appeared on nationally syndicated reality shows like "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", "Revenge Body with Khole Kardashian", "E! News", and "Basketball Wives". OctaFX: In this scammer review, GripeO experts showcase how this shader broker is scamming people and running an illegal operation in the Saint Vincent and Grenadines regions.

regions. Impact: Investigations published on Gripeo.com by our members may have resulted in disciplinary actions taken by SEC. We have recorded nearly a dozen instances where swift action was recorded days/weeks after being published on Gripeo.com.

"In a sea of fabricated reviews that run wild across the internet, we provide an unprejudiced platform for consumers and businesses that allow them to share their real opinions and let their voice be heard," said founder Nathan Howard. "We only present factual, un-biased and objective content that is not altered or filtered, ensuring our members can speak their truth to ultimately help other people make educated decisions on the brands, businesses and service providers they choose to work with. Nowadays, it's rare for a business to share their highs and lows with the public and at GripeO, we expose whatever it is they don't want you to know."

As the number of false, misleading and scam investments being promoted to the public continuously increase, GripeO puts its best foot forward in order to keep consumers updated on the news relating to investment scams, the companies, the people involved, its investigations, investor websites, and recovery actions. Since its inception nearly two decades ago, GripeO has recorded nearly a dozen instances where swift action was recorded days or weeks after a review or complaint being published on Gripeo.com.

Working in tandem with its sister publications under the Citizen Report umbrella are known for publishing some of the most damning reports, reviews and consumer complaints submitted by its users. Gripeo is backed by everyone from social influencers and legal experts to peers in their field who encounter these experiences on their own. This means, content published on Gripeo is protected speech and is immune to legal threats, suppression campaigns, corruption, and pressure tactics by the rich and powerful.

For more information or to leave a review, visit Gripeo.com.

Media Contacts:

Gripeo.com

Nathan Howard

919-291-7261

SOURCE Gripeo.com