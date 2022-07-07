Grisel Gómez' new book "El Conejito Mágico" is a lovely picture book that encourages everyone to celebrate their individuality.

Gómez shares, "Everything is as you can see it in the story where we are reflected in that magical bunny. Being born different from others, you will always make yourself and feel special by having those qualities in you.

Although we don't value being different so much, what life gives us in that aspect, we are magical inside us in which it gives us the strength to motivate us to do different things.

We are unique pieces of some pattern that gives us the magic of life, in unique characteristics and thoughts that come together like magic to achieve the difference of others. The magic is in you and how you feel to achieve it by not being afraid to think or be as you are, on the contrary, let's show what we can do. Dare to be different!"

Published by Page Publishing, Grisel Gómez' beautifully illustrated work gives recognition to anyone who followed their own path and dared to be different.

This read is suitable for all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "El Conejito Mágico" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

