Grismer Tire Boosts Productivity with New, Standalone Version of the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that Grismer Tire & Auto Service, an Ohio-based tire and automotive service chain, has become the first automotive service business to deploy a standalone version of the powerful Epicor Integrated Service Estimator™ (ISE) solution.

“The Epicor ISE solution has already been integrated by thousands of tire and automotive service business locations looking to increase productivity at the service counter. With the implementation of ISE as a standalone solution, service providers can pursue stronger growth and improved profitability without needing to rely on a separate shop management platform,” said Stephen Gannon, Senior Director, Automotive, Product Management and Development, Epicor Software.

Founded in 1932, Grismer Tire & Auto Service operates 24 retail tire and automotive service shops across the greater Columbus and Dayton areas, offering a full spectrum of automotive repair and preventative maintenance services. Prior to using the Epicor ISE solution, service associates spent significant time looking up parts via multiple catalogs and websites, estimating labor, and contacting vendors to determine part price and availability.

Since implementing ISE software, Grismer Tire & Auto Service has reported significant productivity improvements at the service counter, where employees are more quickly generating comprehensive and accurate estimates, and sourcing replacement parts and supplies.

The ISE solution simplifies the creation of comprehensive repair jobs by integrating time-consuming processes, including manual parts and labor rates lookups, eCommerce capabilities, creation of an integrated repair estimate, and seamlessly placing parts orders to complete the repair job.

"The most immediate positive impact we have seen using ISE software has come from the ability to find the parts needed for a job from our five primary suppliers, apply the correct labor time and rates, and integrate it all into an estimate in moments, without picking up the phone or utilizing various websites," said Andrew Stewart, general manager of the Grismer Tire & Auto Service location in Centerville, Ohio. "It's especially helpful on larger estimates; we can now find all the parts we need in one place. Previously, we had to look up parts on many different websites. We definitely complete more estimates and more jobs on a daily basis with the ISE solution."

Beyond the significant time savings, Stewart said that the ISE solution has helped the company improve margin on parts sales and drive high-value jobs, "for the simple fact that we have immediate and accurate acquisition costs from all of our parts suppliers at our fingertips, which makes it easy to correctly price the parts and, if needed, adjust our markup for higher profit," he added. In addition, the combination of parts, labor, and importing other data directly onto a printed estimate has led to greater accuracy in ordering parts, estimating, completing, and billing for jobs.

The standalone version of the ISE solution is designed to help tire and automotive service businesses expand their range of services, reduce time spent researching parts and labor, and create comprehensive, professional-looking repair estimates, and other business documents without the added expense of a shop management system. Users have immediate access to the information needed to estimate and complete most mechanical repairs and related services—all without picking up the phone.

The ISE solution is powered by the Epicor industry-leading replacement parts database—offering access to more than 11 million parts, as well as popular repair and maintenance packages; an aftermarket flat-rate labor guide; OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals; a VIN decoder; cross-reference parts database; and more. An optional, mobile "Smart Inspection" feature also is available to help boost service bay productivity by allowing technicians to record the condition of key vehicle systems and components during comprehensive, guided inspections.

For more than 40 years, Epicor aftermarket solutions have helped empower motor vehicle parts and service providers through world-class technologies that drive sales, profits and customer loyalty. Epicor products and services for the aftermarket include parts data and related eCatalog content; industry data analytics and category management solutions; enterprise software; B2B and B2C eCommerce solutions; and business optimization tools. Visit the Epicor Automotive Aftermarket solution hub to learn more.

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

