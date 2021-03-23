Grist Announces Annual List of 50 Fixers

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grist , a leading climate media organization, and its solutions lab, Fix , today released the 2021 Grist 50 — its sixth annual list of 50 emerging leaders with fresh, real-world solutions to some of the world's biggest problems. The Grist 50 list includes scientists, artists, policymakers, farmers, social-justice advocates, storytellers, entrepreneurs, technologists, chefs, clean-energy wonks — all kinds of people pointing the way toward a just, sustainable future.

These forward-looking phenoms join Fix's growing community of leaders honored on the Grist 50. Fix lifts up and amplifies these visionaries' voices to a diverse audience hungry for change through storytelling. The Fixer network fosters collaboration on the big ideas that can get us there faster and hosts live events that lay the foundation for the kind of creative thinking needed to move the needle. This year, more than 1,000 individuals were nominated to receive the honor.

"After a tumultuous year, the pandemic has foreshadowed the impact that the climate crisis could have in the near future," said Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, Grist CEO. "The Grist 50 highlights those working to find solutions and prevent devastating climate events, while also pushing for intersectional environmental justice and a better future for everyone."

The 2021 Grist 50 Fixers list celebrates emerging leaders across a range of demographics, including:

GUARAB BASU, M.D. , Primary care doctor, co-director of the Center for Health Equity Education & Advocacy, and instructor at Harvard Medical School working to educate nurses, medical students, and social workers about the connection between human and planetary health

, Primary care doctor, co-director of the Center for Health Equity Education & Advocacy, and instructor at working to educate nurses, medical students, and social workers about the connection between human and planetary health AMANDA LAGRANGE , CEO of Tech Dump and Tech Discounts, a nonprofit that trains formerly incarcerated people to recycle "e-waste" — discarded computers, TVs, and the like

, CEO of Tech Dump and Tech Discounts, a nonprofit that trains formerly incarcerated people to recycle "e-waste" — discarded computers, TVs, and the like EARYN MCGEE , herpetology graduate student studying the changing food supply of lizards due to climate change and advocate for introducing young women to STEM careers

, herpetology graduate student studying the changing food supply of lizards due to climate change and advocate for introducing young women to STEM careers CANNUPA HANSKA LUGER , multimedia artist connecting the past and the future of Indigenous art and culture to the realities of the climate crisis

, multimedia artist connecting the past and the future of Indigenous art and culture to the realities of the climate crisis CECI PINEDA , Executive director of BK ROT, a bike-powered food-scrap composting service

, Executive director of BK ROT, a bike-powered food-scrap composting service LEAH THOMAS , Founder and creative director of Intersectional Environmentalist, an environmental media and resource hub exploring the intersections of social and environmental justice

, Founder and creative director of Intersectional Environmentalist, an environmental media and resource hub exploring the intersections of social and environmental justice KI'AMBER THOMPSON , Director, Charles Roundtree Bloom Project, an initiative that introduces children of incarcerated parents to outdoor activities and environmental education

, Director, Charles Roundtree Bloom Project, an initiative that introduces children of incarcerated parents to outdoor activities and environmental education BENNY STARR , Hip-Hop Artist and US Water Alliance Artist in Residence whose latest project, a concert film he co-directed celebrating Southern Black farmers, highlights efforts to correct the unjust policies that have led so many to lose their land

Since 2016, the Grist 50 has reached millions of people who have read about and shared the work of these inspiring leaders. Those selected as Fixers have seen their networks expand, their opportunities grow, and their effectiveness increase due to being on the list.

About Grist:

Grist is a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Our goal is to use the power of storytelling to illuminate the way toward a better world, inspire millions of people to walk that path with us, and show that the time for action is now.

Since 1999, we have used the power of journalism to engage the public about the perils of the most existential threat we face. Now that three-quarters of Americans recognize that climate change is happening, we've shifted our focus to show that a just and sustainable future is within reach.

Fix — our Solutions Lab — builds on our journalism by connecting and elevating the people who make change happen through storytelling, events, and networking.

Press Contacts:

Sarah Van Cleve | High10 Media | o: 212-918-2045 | [email protected]

SOURCE Grist