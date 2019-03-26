Griswold® Announces FlameSafe™, the Industry's First Family of Open-Cell Sponge Products to Meet UL HBF Flame Resistance Rating

NOVI, Mich., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Foam Expo, Griswold, LLC, a leading manufacturer of custom-engineered cellular elastomer, announced the launch of their new line of continuous natural rubber sponge, Griswold® FlameSafe ™. the world's first such family of materials to meet the UL HBF flame rating specification. The new rubber product is non-halogenated, RoHS – compliant, and maintains the same strong grip, resiliency, and vibration damping as the company's traditional sponge offering, now coupled with flame resistance. Anticipated to significantly enhance a device's ability to secure necessary UL ratings - essential for bringing an application to market - the Griswold FlameSafe line of products is also sustainable and recyclable.

"For decades, Griswold has been known as a leading manufacturer of standard and custom engineered cellular rubber products worldwide," said Dave Sherman, senior product line manager at Rogers Corporation, Griswold's parent company. "The company has earned a reputation for delivering quality engineered products and is now thrilled to have received the UL rating for our new FlameSafe line. With this advanced product line designers can utilize the great properties of natural rubber, like great grip and wear in friction components, with vibration and noise damping properties in applications which require UL approval, such as appliances, robotics, and industrial enclosures."

Griswold FlameSafe products will be available in multiple firmness and thickness options, varying from 3mm to 1/2" materials.

At this year's Foam Expo, Griswold can be found at booth #524.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, Internet connectivity, advanced transportation and other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, vehicle electrification, and alternative energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management, and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions materials for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com.

