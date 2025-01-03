GRIT Bio Appoints Jie Jia, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen GRIT Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leading company in cell therapy globally, today announced the appointment of Jie Jia, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective on the date of this press release.

Dr. Jia, Jie brings over 20 years of strategic leadership experience within the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, especially in managing complex projects, establishing new business operations, optimizing processes, and guiding critical decision-making initiatives. Prior to joining GRIT Bio as Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jia served as a senior executive at CARsgen Therapeutics, where he successfully transformed the company from a startup to a public entity by establishing and spearheading U.S. operations. Before transitioning into the industry, Dr. Jia was an assistant professor at the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Jia holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Sichuan University, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a Postdoctoral Fellow Certificate in Molecular Medicine from the Cleveland Clinic, and an MBA in Leadership and Digital Marketing from Youngstown State University.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Jia as GRIT Bio's Chief Operating Officer," said Dr. Liu, Yarong, Chairman and CEO of GRIT Bio, "His experience in leading biotech companies and developing markets and collaborations overseas aligns seamlessly with GRIT Bio's international vision. We are confident that Dr. Jia's leadership and professional expertise will accelerate our global mission of developing breakthrough cell therapies for solid tumor patients."

Dr. Jia commented, "I am honored to join GRIT Bio and collaborate with the team. With outstanding scientists and proprietary cell therapy platforms, GRIT Bio has generated multiple differentiated TIL projects that have tremendous potentials, and maintained leading positions in development globally. I look forward to advancing development and collaborations involving the technologies and projects and contributing to the future success of the company."

About GRIT Bio

GRIT Bio was founded in 2019 as an innovative biopharmaceutical company, focused on immune cell treatments for oncology and characterized by a R&D pipeline in TIL therapies. GRIT Bio has completed multiple rounds of equity financing and is backed by renowned venture capital funds. GT101, a proprietary injectable developed by GRIT Bio, is the first TIL therapy that entered registrational clinical trial. GT 101 is currently in pivotal Phase II clinical study. GRIT Bio's GT201 injectable, the first TIL therapy with membrane-bound IL-15 complex, has cleared IND in both US and China. Core R&D platforms of the company include StemTexp® stemness TIL expansion platform, StaViral® stably virus transfected cell lines, ImmuT Finder® immune modulator target discovery platform, and KOReTIL® high-efficiency gene knock-out system. Based on the platforms, GRIT Bio generated a series of next-generation gene-edited TIL therapies. With internationally advanced technology reserve and industry resources, GRIT Bio aims to develop breakthrough cell therapies for solid tumors and bring new hope to cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.grit-bio.com

