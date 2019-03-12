GRIT BXNG Paying $1,000 An Hour For Trainers: Group Fitness Based Boxing Studio Disrupts the New York Fitness Scene

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New fitness concept GRIT BXNG, opening its flagship location this summer in New York City, is seeking world class, passionate, inspirational trainers with great energy to join GRIT and be paid what they're worth; $1,000 per hour.

"Parents often tell their children to become doctors or lawyers," said Bill Zanker, Founder of GRIT BXNG. "But now parents will encourage their children to become fitness pros. At $1000 an hour, they will make more than the best Wall Street lawyers. Trainers are the new superstars of today."

Zanker continued "By working with the best trainers in the world at our new state-of-the-art facility, GRIT BXNG will be able to provide our clients with the 'wow' transformational experience they've been seeking in fitness."

The GRIT BXNG concept will deliver high intensity, group fitness classes, with the boxing discipline at its core, led by instructors that are trained in GRIT BXNG's unique curriculum. Instructors will lead their classes from stage in front of a giant video wall displaying the workout, music videos and motivational content. Heavy emphasis will be placed on fast-paced, motivationally-driven classes in a three-module studio with treadmills, punching bags, and benches.



In addition to this record-breaking industry hourly wage, the GRIT BXNG app will allow clients to provide a star rating for their class instructor - and pay tips just like the UBER app.



GRIT BXNG's distinctive space will feature a dramatic lighting design and a million-dollar state-of-the-art sound system; high-end facilities including rainforest showers and marble locker rooms; and a lively outdoor space. The club will be located at 9 East 16th Street off Fifth Avenue and will span nearly 5,000 square feet.

This family business came about from the blending of the Zanker family's individual passions. Daughter, Ediva, became a boxing enthusiast in college when she joined the all-male boxing team at Syracuse University and discovered an empowering workout. Brother, Dylan, GRIT BXNG's CFO, (Chief Fun Officer) worked in nightclubs while getting his international business degree in Europe and brings his expertise in lighting and sound. Founder, Bill Zanker, the motivational impresario behind The Learning Annex and inspirational arena shows around the globe – wants to elevate the everyday workout by combining the best trainers in an amazing setting.

Trainers interested in applying for the $1000 an hour position should submit an online application at www.GRITBXNG.com. Auditions will take place at an off-site location in New York City. The best trainers from around the world are encouraged to apply.



ABOUT GRIT



GRIT BXNG, an innovative new fitness concept, provides high intensity group classes with the boxing discipline at its core. The studio's mission is to inspire and motivate people to transform their lives and bodies, through its best-in-class trainers teaching GRIT's unique fitness curriculum at its dynamic new state-of-the-art facility. GRIT's 5,000 square flagship studio will debut in June 2019, located at 9 East 16th Street off Fifth Avenue in New York.



www.GRITBXNG.com



@gritbxng



PR CONTACT

Diane Briskin

Kayla Inanc Musto

GRIT@thedooronline.com

SOURCE GRIT BXNG

