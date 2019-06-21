Grit Capital's Live-Stream Virtual Investor Conference June 26th

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

June 26th Agenda:

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) Speaker

Grit Capital (Opening Remarks) N/A Genevieve Roch-Decter, CEO 1:00 – 1:20 Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. OTCQX: CRTPF |TSX: CRDL David Elsley, President & CEO 1:20 – 1:40 Khiron Life Sciences Corp. OTCQB: KHRNF | TSXV: KHRN Chris Naprawa, President 1:40 – 2:00 Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. OTCQX: HERTF | CSE: CANN Clint Sharples, President & CEO 2:00 – 2:20 ManifestSeven (M7) PRIVATE Sturges Karban, CEO 2:20 – 2:40 iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN Julius Kalcevich, CFO 2:40 – 3:00 Isracann BioSciences PRIVATE Darryl Jones, President & CEO 3:00 – 3:20 HempTown USA PRIVATE Company Executive 3:20 - 3:40 New Wave Holdings PRIVATE Dan Mitre, CMO 3:40 – 4:00 MOGO Finance Technology Inc. Nasdaq: MOGO | TSX: MOGO Gregory Feller, President, CFO,

Director

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Grit Capital

Grit Capital is a capital market advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada. In a nutshell: "We tell the right story to the right people" and "Incessantly chase ROI". We showcase our clients through targeted 1x1 meetings, events, conferences, cross-North America roadshows and aggressively on social media. We pride ourselves on "out-of-the-box" thinking to captivate mindshare. The intersection of "fun" and "informative" is where we and our clients thrive.

We control our own messaging through our media platform: daily on our Instagram stories @gritcapital, our weekly newsletter, a YouTube Channel, a Podcast series, international roadshows and conferences. We have amassed a following of +150k followers including PM's, retail advisors & accredited investors and finance enthusiasts across all platforms.

We focus on small cap private & public companies. Our sweet spot is getting involved at the pre-RTO stage. We have carved out a niche in millennial investment themes which include Cannabis, eSports, & FinTech – some of the largest and innovative growth sectors in North America.

Please visit www.gritcapital.ca and follow us on Instagram @gritcapital for additional information

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

