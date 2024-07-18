Grit, Guts, and…Genetics!? Ancestry® Launches NEW Interactive DNA Compare Experience to Help Fans Discover How Their DNA Compares to More Than 15 World-Class Athletes

First-of-its-kind experience celebrates the launch of 30+ new Performance Traits that show how DNA influences athletic ability

LEHI, Utah , July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have exceptional physical power and flexibility like gymnast Gabby Douglas? Or superhuman speed like track stars Jackie Joyner-Kersee or Michael Johnson?

With the addition of more than 30 new AncestryDNA® performance traits such as Self-Discipline, Speed, and Hand-Eye Coordination, people who take an AncestryDNA test can now learn about how their genetics may have influenced their athleticism. To celebrate, Ancestry® launched an interactive experience today that allows fans to compare their DNA results to world-class athletes for a limited-time at Ancestry.com/BringYourDNAGame.

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, has teamed up with more than 15 elite athletes from around the world, including Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Michael Johnson, Bradley Snyder, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Todd Frazier and more*, enabling customers who take an AncestryDNA test to see how their genetic traits for athleticism compare. Ancestry is also encouraging people to get into the competitive spirit by comparing their AncestryDNA athletic traits with friends and family.

"Using Ancestry to understand the role genetics has played in my gymnastics career has been such an exciting journey," said three-time gold medalist and 2012 Olympic All-Around Champion Gabby Douglas. "I've been mastering splits and excelling on bars since I can remember, which makes sense because I have the genetic traits for Physical Flexibility and Physical Strength. Other skills, like balance, took more practice to perfect — and now I know that could be a result of my genetics. I hope this inspires people to explore their own genetic traits and compare their results with some of the world's greatest athletes this summer."

With the addition of these new Performance Traits, AncestryDNA now provides more than 75 personal genetic traits along with the world's best DNA ethnicity insights to help customers around the world discover what makes them, them.

"At Ancestry, we're all about pushing the boundaries of DNA science and innovation to spark personal discoveries," said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer at Ancestry. "By enabling customers to compare their DNA traits with these world champion athletes, we're taking this to a whole new level. While the spirit of competition and achievement is being celebrated this summer, we hope to inspire everyone across the globe to explore their DNA to discover their unique potential and understand what makes them truly exceptional."



Here's how to get in the game:

Already taken an AncestryDNA + Traits test? Simply visit Ancestry.com/BringYourDNAGame, click the "Already Have Traits" link at the top, and go straight to the "Compare with World Class Athletes" experience tab. AncestryDNA customers can upgrade their results to explore all traits instantly by adding a Family History subscription, a DNA Plus membership, or a Traits add-on.

Visit Ancestry.com/BringYourDNAGame today and put your DNA to the champion's test!

*Participants in the Ancestry Bring Your DNA Game experience include: Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Michael Johnson, Jackie Joyner Kersee, Bradley Snyder, Todd Frazier, Nicola Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Kriss Akabusi, Cathy Freeman, Stephanie Rice, Mack Horton, Michael Klim, Phylicia George and Donovan Bailey.

About Ancestry®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 60 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 25 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Over the past 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving, and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

