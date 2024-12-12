GRIT PILE KIDZ LAUNCHES SECOND CHILDREN'S BOOK, KOMO'S GRIT ENGINE, INSPIRED BY FORMER PRO HOCKEY STAR, MIKE KOMISAREK

-Uplifting new story highlights the power of personal passion and the importance of supportive parents and coaches in realizing your dreams-

-Publisher announces new social impact initiative – Grit Gives Back – to further enable kids to discover their inner passion and build confidence-

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent children's book publisher, Grit Pile Kidz (GPK), today announced the availability of Komo's Grit Engine. The book is the second in a series aimed at inspiring kids to discover and pursue their passion and build resilience along the way.

Komo's Grit Engine

The book, authored by "Coach" Greg Presseau and illustrated by Anika Charron, centers on former professional hockey player Mike Komisarek (Komo). As the son of Polish immigrants, Komo didn't step on the ice until he was 12 years old. With his passion, the support of his loving family, and strong coaches he realized his dream of playing in the NHL and on the Olympic team.

Following two seasons playing ice hockey at the University of Michigan, Komo was drafted seventh overall in the NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He enjoyed a successful professional hockey career which spanned more than a decade including stops in Montreal, Toronto, and Carolina and he currently serves in a Player Development role at the Vancouver Canucks.

"The story brings to life how I discovered my spark and the support it took to accomplish my dreams," said Komisarek. "My experience shows that with positive encouragement from parents and coaches, kids can build confidence and resilience, and turn that spark into a roaring engine to achieve their goals."

To further serve the mission, GPK is launching a new social impact initiative – Grit Gives Back. With each GPK purchase, a portion of the proceeds will help support underserved community programs including hockey clinics, equipment drives, education initiatives, and youth wellbeing efforts to further enable kids to discover their inner passion and build confidence.

Komo's Grit Engine is now available on amazon.com as well as the Grit Pile Kidz website. Additionally, join the Grit Pile Kidz Club, sign up for news and updates and to share your grit story or your Grit Pile progress at @gritpilekidz using #GritPileKidz, #mygritpilestory, and #gritpile.

About Grit Pile Kidz

At Grit Pile Kidz, we strive to ignite the spark in children to discover and pursue their passions and build resilience. We share true and inspiring stories of people who have reached their goals, highlighting their success, but more importantly, the "Grit Pile" they build through unwavering diligence, overcoming rejection and conquering self-doubt along the way.

At Grit Pile Kidz, we aim to inspire kids to achieve greatness with the right mindset and inner drive. Visit Grit Pile Kidz for more information and to stay up to date on new book releases in the Grit Pile Kidz Series.

Media contact:

Pete Collins

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

917-826-4182

SOURCE Grit Pile Kidz