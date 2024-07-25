Gritstone Bio Inc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - GRTS

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gritstone bio, Inc. ("Gritstone" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GRTS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of GRTS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 9, 2023 to February 29, 2024

DEADLINE: August 6, 2024

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. UiPath announced on May 29, 2024, that CEO and member of the board of directors Rob Enslin is resigning from his positions effective June 1, 2024, to be replaced by former CEO Daniel Dines. Based on this news, shares of UiPath dropped by 34% in morning trading the next day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Please contact the managing partner of DJS Law Group, David Schwartz, at [email protected]

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP