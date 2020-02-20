Gritty Creativity is the Star at Tacoma Night Market

Each month, three night market events draw more than 80 artists and makers with their best work for visitors to discover in some of Pierce County's most inspirational venues:

The first Saturday of the month, 4-9 p.m. , at 7 Seas Brewing, Gig Harbor

, at The third Saturday of the month, 5-10 p.m. , at Alma Mater , downtown Tacoma

, at The fourth Saturday of the month, 5-10 p.m. , at the Museum of Glass, Tacoma waterfront

Melding Tacoma's industrial history and art-centric present day, the Night Markets focus on the makers who create and curate the wares for sale, but also invite visitors to dive into an entire arts-based experience when they come here for the market. For a weekend getaway centered on arts and creativity, build an itinerary around the Tacoma Night Market.

Thousands visit the Night Market for its vibrant yet laid-back atmosphere. Meet the makers, ask questions and learn what inspires their inventiveness. Whatever you buy has more meaning when you can shake hands with the person who made it.

With an overnight stay, visitors can fully experience the city's marriage of industry and creativity. Western art, glass art and more are on display within walking distance at the Tacoma Art Museum, the Museum of Glass and the Bridge of Glass.

Once the Night Market has your creativity piqued, and you're ready to become a part of the creative community, try these hands-on art experiences:

Make a glass piece at Area 253 Glassblowing or Tacoma Glassblowing Studio.

Enjoy a beverage while you paint with the instructors at Uncorked Canvas and Open Arts Studio.

Create useful items or home décor in crafting workshops at Tinkertopia, The Makery and Dazed & Reused.

Make the Tacoma Night Market your anchor for a creativity-filled weekend. Local hotels put you close to all the action.

SOURCE Travel Tacoma-Mt. Rainier tourism & sports