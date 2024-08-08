Grivel secures investment and operational support from Midi Management

The heritage mountaineering equipment brand partners with the Swiss operator and investor to support the development and expansion of its business.

AOSTA, Italy, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grivel, the renowned Italian mountaineering equipment brand with a 200-year legacy, proudly announces that it has entered a strategic partnership with Midi Management, an operating and investment firm specializing in category-defining consumer products. The partnership is designed to accelerate growth through selective international expansion, product development and innovation. Grivel will continue to serve the mountaineering and climbing market with a focus on improving the practitioner's experience while preserving the brand's over 200 years of heritage. This strategy will be supported by an improved operational backbone and additional talents led by Oliviero Gobbi, who is retaining all his shares and will continue as CEO of the Company. The investment sees Midi Management take a majority stake in the business.

Oliviero Gobbi, CEO of Grivel, said: "We are very excited to strategically partner with Midi Management, with whom we share the same passion and ambition. We have developed together a growth and product expansion plan that will hit the ground in the next few months."

Midi Management was advised by Gianni & Origoni and KPMG.

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Grivel

Grivel, founded in 1818 at the foot of Mont Blanc, is a world leader in manufacturing technical mountain and climbing equipment. Rooted in a rich heritage and driven by innovation, Grivel is headquartered in the Aosta Valley, Italy with a strong global presence and representation. For more information on Grivel, please visit the website: www.grivel.com

About Midi Management

Midi Management is a Switzerland based investment company established in 2017. The company invests in category-defining, high growth consumer brands with a focus on outdoor and modern luxury brands highly connected to their consumers. Midi Management provides growth capital, strategic guidance and operational expertise to empower founders and management teams to reach their full potential. For more information on Midi Management, please visit the website: www.midimanagement.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Midi Management