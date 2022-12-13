GRL opens new facility in Belgium and strengthens EMEA leadership team

GRL aims to capture a larger share of Europe's growing market for electronics solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs ("GRL"), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, has expanded its global footprint with the launch of a new laboratory in Hasselt, Belgium and expanded its EMEA leadership team. The new lab will support some of Europe's fastest-growing technology industries, including consumer electronics, home automation, automotive, industrial applications and the silicon design and manufacturing sector, and will be led by test and measurement veterans Kristof Mommen and Pascal Berten, who join GRL after almost two decades of leadership in certification and hardware testing.

The development represents GRL's fifth major expansion in the last 12 months and takes the number of locations in GRL's global network to 11. It follows the 2021 opening of a new lab in Karlsruhe, Germany, and the 2022 doubling of GRL's footprint and launch of wireless test services in Taipei, Taiwan, launch of a state-of-the-art facility in Songdo, Korea offering the latest automated wired and wireless test solutions, and significant expansion of GRL's lab in Dongguan, China.

The new European labs put GRL closer to key automotive players. GRL's new lab in Hasselt is close to the global headquarters of important Belgian and German electronics firms, as well as the regional headquarters of many Japanese and Chinese consumer electronics and telecom giants. It is also near the German industrial powerhouse region of North Rhine Westphalia. The lab in Karlsruhe is well placed to meet the needs of customers in southern Germany where the majority of the country's automotive development is located.

GRL has also announced the appointment of two test and measurement industry veterans with decades of experience: Kristof Mommen as General Manager, GRL Belgium and Vice President of Business Development for GRL EMEA, and Pascal Berten as Laboratory Director for GRL EMEA. The new team will leverage its in-depth knowledge of technologies increasingly used in conventional and electric vehicles, including Automotive Ethernet, HDMI, MIPI, BLE, NFC, USB, and Qi wireless charging.

"In addition to our market-leading technical expertise, a strong focus on quality, and a commitment to customer service excellence, our new Belgian lab positions GRL as the 'go to' expert in Europe for automotive electronics developers as well as product developers across a broad range of industries," said Johnson Tan, Granite River Labs' co-Founder and CEO.

"GRL has built a global reputation as a trusted provider of test services and test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies with a strong leadership team and a roster of global clients," said Kristof Mommen." Pascal and I look forward to supporting the European community with GRL. Our goal is to expand GRL's technical capabilities and enter new markets while providing the best test services and test solutions support to our customers."

