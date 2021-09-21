GRL selected as the designated test lab for the SD Express/UHS-II Verification Program

SDA Compliance Committee chooses GRL to ensure

products meet interface standards and deliver the highest level of compatibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs (GRL ), a global leader in Engineering Services and Test Solutions for high speed connectivity, has been selected by the SD Association (SDA) as the designated test lab to provide official conformance test services for the new SD Express/UHS-II Verification Program (SVP).

As an active member of the SDA, GRL already offers a wide range of SD product validation and design consulting services. GRL will provide conformance testing for the SVP program through its facilities in Taipei, Yokahama and Santa Clara.

The voluntary SD Express/UHS-II Verification Program (SVP) tests for conformance with SD interface standards using the SDA's Physical Test Guidelines. Device types eligible for testing as part of the SVP include cards, hosts and ancillary products using SD Express with a PCI Express or SD UHS-II interface.

"The SD Express/UHS-II Verification Program, a new service offered to our members, plays an important role in verifying that products conform to SD Express and SD UHS-II interface specifications and deliver robust product performance," said Hiroyuki Sakamoto, SDA President. "The SDA is pleased to work with Granite River Labs and values its ability to support customers all over the world as our designated SVP test lab."

The SVP increases confidence among consumers and businesses that products will meet interface standards, thus ensuring performance and interoperability. Products passing SVP are listed on the SDA website as an officially "Verified Product."

"GRL's vision has always been to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. That kind of technical leadership will be a tremendous asset to the successful rollout and management of the SD Express/UHS-II Verification Program. We are pleased that GRL is now the first SD Association authorized testing center," said Quintin Anderson co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Granite River Labs.

Companies interested in creating products using SDA specifications and participating in the SVP can join the SDA by visiting: https://www.sdcard.org/join/

About Granite River Labs

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, Granite River Labs (GRL) is a leading provider of end-to-end testing, certification and compliance services and related proprietary instrumentation and software solutions to support development and commercialization of sophisticated connected devices. GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL was founded with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. Today, GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from their worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go to" expert. For more information, visit www.graniteriverlabs.com .

SOURCE Granite River Labs