GRNE Solar Rebrands as Nelnet Renewable Energy

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRNE Solar, a premier solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, announced today it has transitioned to the Nelnet Renewable Energy brand. The company was acquired by Nelnet, Inc., in 2022.

Since 2012, GRNE Solar has installed commercial and residential solar energy solutions and utility-scale solar systems across 13 states. While GRNE Solar's name and brand will no longer be used, the company's offerings remain unchanged.

"Our partnership with GRNE Solar aligned our complementary solutions with shared values and a focus on innovation and serving our customers," said Nelnet Renewable Energy President Scott Gubbels. "This transition supports a focus on operational excellence by optimizing people, systems, processes and workflows to ensure we maximize value for all our stakeholders. This name reflects our company's unwavering commitment to the solar industry."

"Our community is at the heart of our business, and customer satisfaction remains a top priority for us," said Eric Peterman, founder of GRNE Solar and Nelnet Renewable Energy's director of engineering, procurement and construction services. "We're excited about the continued growth and expansion of our EPC services, and we remain committed to providing a five-star customer experience. All aspects of our relationship will continue without disruption, and our team of dedicated professionals continue to provide exemplary service, guidance and collaboration."

In addition to offering expert residential, commercial and small utility-scale installation services and greenfield development, Nelnet Renewable Energy, as part of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), is a leading solar tax equity investor. The organization offers a unique solar tax equity co-investment platform, a first-of-its-kind sustainability literacy platform for educational institutions, and a venture capital investment team focused on supporting renewable energy innovation.

As Peterman pointed out, "Now, as part of Nelnet Renewable Energy, we'll be exploring additional and more innovative ways to make our clients' and customers' solar journeys rewarding, saving them money and helping to advance our country toward a clean energy future."

Founded in Illinois in 2012, GRNE Solar made its name offering solar services including engineering, operations and maintenance, installation, battery backup and electric vehicle charging stations. Based on its reputation for quality installation and exceptional customer experiences, the organization expanded to 10 offices in seven states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and New York. The same services continue to be offered from all these offices under the Nelnet Renewable Energy name. Previously found at GRNESolar.com, the organization's services may now be accessed along with Nelnet Renewable Energy's other diverse services and solutions at NelnetEnergy.com.

About Nelnet, Inc. and Nelnet Renewable Energy: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) is a publicly traded diversified financial services and technology company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, professional services, telecommunications and asset management. As a brand of Nelnet, Nelnet Renewable Energy serves others by financing, developing, deploying and operating clean energy solutions that create sustainable value. Nelnet Renewable Energy offers a vast portfolio of solutions to help support residents, commercial and small utility-scale customers, landowners, developers, investors, municipalities, CleanTech innovators and educational institutions in meeting their renewable energy goals. As a leading tax equity investor, the organization developed a unique co-investment platform that provides its syndication partners the opportunity to make low-risk, impact investments and achieve competitive returns. Nelnet Renewable Energy's engineering, procurement and construction firm handles turnkey design, installation and maintenance of solar energy systems in house—and adds unique capabilities with strong financial backing and vertical integration of solar asset origination, development, financing and asset management. Rooted in innovation, the organization's venture capital team is able to bring enterprise-level resources required by early ventures focused on climate, resilience and sustainability. For more information, visit NelnetInc.com/capabilities/renewable-energy/.

SOURCE Nelnet Renewable Energy