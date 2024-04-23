Giant Food Expands Flexible Rewards® Loyalty Program to Offer 2x points on over 12,000 Giant Brand Items

LANDOVER, Md., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, has lowered prices on hundreds of items within its private brand selection, which includes the Giant brand, Nature's Promise, Taste of Inspirations, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Companion and CareOne. Additionally, Giant has expanded its popular Flexible Rewards loyalty program enabling customers to earn 2x the points for every dollar spent on over 12,000 of its private brand items. These items range from staples such as bread, milk, and bottled water to bacon, frozen vegetables, cheese, health and personal care products, as well as various fresh products across its meat, seafood and produce departments. The new promotion comes as customers continue to look for quality, value and savings.

Grocer lowers prices on essential basket staples, asking customers to “Compare & Save” versus National Brands

All customers will have access to new giant savings on Giant brands with hundreds of new lower prices. They simply need to look for the "Compare and Save" tags on items in every aisle. The Flexible Reward promotion allows customers to earn 2x the points on Giant brand item purchases. These points can then be redeemed for grocery savings, gas savings or unique product offerings during future trips.

"At Giant Food, we have always offered great savings to our customers through our weekly Bonus Buy promotions," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "With our new program, we aim to introduce more shoppers to our lower-cost store-brand items, which deliver the same quality as national brands. Our Flexible Rewards customers will be able to maximize their savings with the expanded program. We invite more customers to explore the rewarding savings opportunities available in every aisle of our stores."

Flexible Rewards members, new and existing, can opt into the 2x Giant brand reward for the whole year by clipping the offer once in their online coupon gallery. The Flexible Rewards program allows members to earn points through qualifying grocery and gas purchases, with each dollar spent earning two points on store brand items, and one point on other products. Additional points can also be earned by shopping products featured in Giant's weekly special offers. Last year, Giant expanded its Flexible Rewards program to offer rewards in the pharmacy department, making it possible to earn points through eligible transactions, including prescriptions and immunizations. Members may redeem points for grocery savings, gas savings or special product offerings in-store or on the Giant Food mobile app.

For more information or to enroll in Giant's Flexible Rewards program, visit https://giantfood.com/rewards.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - in-store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options at their fingertips to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food and its charitable efforts to make a positive difference, visit giantfood.com/pages/better-neighbor-report.

