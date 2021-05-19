GrocerKey Launches Flexible eGrocery Platform, GK Open

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrocerKey , the white-label eCommerce platform enabling brick-and-mortar retailers to build profitable businesses online, today announced the availability of GK Open, a flexible eGrocery platform enabling retailers to easily add the functionality they need to deliver the optimal online experience for their customers. Retailers can choose to make customizations via self-service or GrocerKey's professional services.

According to eMarketer, U.S. online grocery sales will top $100 billion in 2021. As retailers invest in eCommerce solutions to capture increased consumer demand, many find available solutions rigid and technology providers unwilling to accept customization requests due to platform limitations.

"One size doesn't fit all, especially in today's competitive grocery marketplace. Whether retailers have 11 stores or 211 stores, they understand the needs of their businesses and their customers better than anyone," said Jeremy Neren, CEO and co-founder, GrocerKey. "GK Open offers a self-service option to help retailers of all sizes quickly ramp up their online grocery game, to meet those unique needs and achieve profitable growth."

Through self-service, retailers' existing IT or developer team will now be able to conveniently write and execute custom code in a secure environment, to build required functionality. The benefits of GK Open include the ability to:

Access an extensive library of APIs to implement rapid integrations

Execute custom logic when an event occurs on the GK platform, such as when a new user registers or an online order is placed

Integrate key business logic such as validation, payment processing, and basket order calculations

Execute custom logic within the website and mobile apps for purposes such as analytics tracking, custom advertising, and third-party solution integrations

Deeply customize the user interface (UI) of the website and mobile applications to meet design and experience needs

"In response to growing demand from their customers, our retail partners and prospective clients have increasingly asked for customizations in the platform. We purposefully took a retail-first approach to re-architect the platform to give retailers the option to fully customize every aspect of the platform and control the process," said Daniel Glucksman, CTO and co-founder, GrocerKey. "With GK Open, retailers now have the ability to move faster using their internal resources, on their timeline."

For more information about GK Open, contact your GrocerKey sales executive, or visit https://grocerkey.com/contact/.

About GrocerKey

GrocerKey combines robust white label eCommerce technology, deep eCommerce grocery operating experience, and proven strategies to help brick and mortar grocery retailers build a profitable eCommerce business. GrocerKey partners with leading independent and regional grocery chains throughout the US and Canada. The company currently ranks No. 311 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit: www.grocerkey.com .

