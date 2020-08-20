Grocery List: Bread, Milk and a Billion Dangerous Microbes

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating back to as early as 2007, numerous research studies and countless news sources have covered the story of filthy shopping carts and their potential for transferring dangerous microbes and diseases to helpless shoppers. In fact, some of those studies even suggested that a shopping cart carries more germs than does a public toilet seat.

Cart Safe liners are recyclable shopping cart liners that cover the outside of the cart, the inside of the cart, the handle and even the basket. Each liner's patented design is super easy to put on and even easier to take off, and it's recyclable so you can feel good while protecting your family. Cart Safe liners add that extra layer of protection to give you peace of mind every time you shop. Cart Safe liners are recyclable shopping cart liners that cover the outside of the cart, the inside of the cart, the handle and even the basket. Each liner's patented design is super easy to put on and even easier to take off, and it's recyclable so you can feel good while protecting your family. Cart Safe liners add that extra layer of protection to give you peace of mind every time you shop. Cart Safe liners are recyclable shopping cart liners that cover the outside of the cart, the inside of the cart, the handle and even the basket. Each liner's patented design is super easy to put on and even easier to take off, and it's recyclable so you can feel good while protecting your family. Cart Safe liners add that extra layer of protection to give you peace of mind every time you shop.

Until now, shoppers have dealt with these filthy carts by wiping them down with disinfecting wipes or attempting to outsmart germs by pulling the shopping cart by the tail or side rails--a fruitless endeavor given the research. But, with today's announcement from Cart Safe Products, LLC (www.cartsafe.com) and thanks to an ingenious and simple idea by a Scottsdale, Arizona mom...all of that is about to change.

If necessity is the mother of invention, sometimes it takes a mom to fulfill a big need by creating a simple solution.

Cart Safe was created by Andi Barness-Rubin, a working mother of three boys who was frustrated with the thought of going to the grocery store and trying to keep germs off of herself and her food. Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, Andi would always wipe the handle of the shopping cart with a store-provided sanitizing wipe (when they were even available), but once the Coronavirus began to spread, she really starting thinking about all of the germs that were not only on the handle, but also all over the inside and outside of the cart. Frustrated by having to wipe down her entire cart, she came up with an idea that she knew would simplify her ability to keep herself and her family safe. With this idea in mind, Barness-Rubin worked at lightning speed to create and produce Cart Safe, the first-ever disposable shopping cart liner.

"The amounts of bacteria found on shopping cart surfaces were higher than those found in public restrooms," said Dr. Charles Gerba, Professor of Virology at the University of Arizona's Department of Environmental Science.

Cart Safe is recyclable, made from durable LDPE (low-density polyethylene, a #4 plastic). LDPE plastics are recognized by the FDA as a safe barrier from microbes. The Cart Safe liner can be disposed of by simply placing it in the recycle collection bins that most large grocery stores display at the entrance to their stores.

Barness-Rubin was awarded a patent by the U.S. government in July 2020 and is currently pursuing a Good Housekeeping seal of approval for her product.

For more information or for interviews, please contact Tony Felice at 480-567-6890 or [email protected]or by visiting www.cartsafe.com

About CartSafe

Founded in 2020, CartSafe was conceived of and brought to market by Andi Barness-Rubin following the COVID-19 outbreak. Barness accomplished the remarkable feat of designing a product and receiving a patent and bringing it to market within 90 days. If necessity is the mother of invention, sometimes it takes a mom to fulfill a big need by creating a simple solution. Cart Safe was created by Andi Barness-Rubin, a working mother of 3 boys who was frustrated with the thought of going to the grocery store and trying to keep germs off of herself and her groceries. Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, Barness-Rubin would always wipe the handle of the shopping cart with a store-provided wipe (when they were even available), but once the Coronavirus began to spread, she really starting thinking about all of the germs that were not only on the handle, but also all over the inside and outside of the cart. The product is made from a recyclable material that the FDA has recognized as being suitable for providing a protective barrier from dangerous germs and microbes. The product is distributed worldwide from Scottsdale, Arizona and can be found at www.cartsafe.com

Contact: Tony Felice

480-567-6890 – [email protected]

SOURCE Cart Safe

Related Links

http://www.cartsafe.com

