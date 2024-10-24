Grocery Media Networks Represent an $8.5 Billion Opportunity to Drive Growth

68% of grocers say investment in a media network is a high priority, according to new Grocery Doppio study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Digital Grocery: In-Store Media Monetization study by Grocery Doppio, conducted in collaboration with RRD, developer of nCountR®, reveals retail media is an $8.5 billion opportunity for U.S. grocery retailers to boost growth and margins.

The survey of over 100 grocery executives with digital media decision-making authority unveils insights from the current state of retail media networks, with a particular emphasis on in-store integration.

Recognizing the potential of leveraging both digital and in-store real estate for targeted advertising, grocers are looking to strategically integrate digital channels with the physical store experience. Nearly 70% of respondents believe in-store media capabilities provide a competitive edge over third-party platforms (like social media or search engines). Physical stores not only attract more foot traffic but also enhance engagement by incorporating digital elements into the shopping environment and customer interactions.

"The potential for in-store retail media networks to drive revenue growth across the grocery sector is limitless," said Hans Fischmann, vice president and general manager, nCountR by RRD. "Grocers are uniquely positioned to personalize the shopper experience, enabling them to accurately measure return on ad spend and strengthen their bottom line—especially during a time of prolonged inflation and increased competition for share of wallet."

Additional findings supporting growth opportunities for grocers include:

"To align with consumers' omnichannel habits, grocers are making their in-store retail media visible and measurable. Gaining a holistic view of the shopping journey benefits retailers, brands, and consumers alike," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer at Incisiv.

