"Grocery Nerds" Podcast Launches on Heritage Radio Network and The Food Institute's Platforms

Errol Schweizer, former Whole Foods VP and 30-year industry veteran, brings no-nonsense grocery industry analysis to a new weekly podcast

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a moment when grocery prices, industry consolidation, and supply chain pressures dominate headlines, Heritage Radio Network and The Food Institute are launching Grocery Nerds, a new weekly podcast hosted by Errol Schweizer, one of the food industry's most respected and outspoken voices. "Grocery Nerds" is the evolution of The Checkout, Schweizer's podcast that built a devoted following across the industry over 100+ episodes. Same voice, bigger platform.

Grocery Nerds Podcast Logo Grocery Nerds Podcast host Errol Schweizer, a 30 year grocery industry veteran.

As the former VP of Grocery at Whole Foods Market, Schweizer spent a decade bringing over 6,000 products to market and shaping industry standards across organic, Non-GMO, plant-based, and fair labor categories. His Substack newsletter, The Checkout Grocery Update, has published 150+ issues and remains one of the most cited independent voices in food industry media.

"Grocery Nerds" cuts through the noise on four fronts: demystifying real-world grocery business operations including pricing and market segmentation; amplifying essential front-line grocery workers; spotlighting emerging brand innovators and trend leaders; and exploring how independent and cooperative operators are competing and winning in a cutthroat industry. No academic spin. No PR fluﬀ.

"Grocery is a trillion-dollar industry, and most people have no idea how it actually works –and that's by design. I've spent 30 years on the inside and I'm not sugarcoating it," Schweizer said. "'Grocery Nerds' on Heritage Radio Network and The Food Institute is where the real conversation happens for workers, operators, and anyone building the food system we actually deserve."

New episodes drop weekly at https://heritageradionetwork.org/series/grocery-nerds/

About Errol Schweizer: Born in the Bronx, NYC, Errol Schweizer is a 30-year food industry veteran spanning retail, foodservice, cooperatives, farmers markets, urban agriculture, community organizing, and food policy. As the former VP of Grocery at Whole Foods Market, he brought more than 6,000 products to market and shaped standards across organic, non-GMO, plant-based, and fair labor categories. He is the founder of "The Checkout" podcast and The Checkout Grocery Update on Substack.

About Heritage Radio Network: Heritage Radio Network (HRN) is the world's largest and most diverse collection of food and beverage podcasts. Our expert hosts amplify every aspect of the manufacturing, retail, and culinary world while educating and entertaining our unique community of listeners.

About The Food Institute: The Food Institute is a leading food and beverage media company, delivering news, data and trends to the industry. Through a multimedia platform that includes articles, newsletters, podcasts, reports, and data insights, The Food Institute is the single best source of actionable insights for executives who work in the food and beverage industry.

Media Contact: Errol Schweizer, 201-791-5570, [email protected]

Grocery Nerds Podcast

The Checkout Podcast

The Checkout Grocery Update

SOURCE Heritage Radio Network